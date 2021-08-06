$!RS3 Sedan fastest compact on Nordschleife

WITH a time of 7:40.748 minutes, the new Audi RS3 Sedan is the fastest compact model on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Last month, Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler (pix) beat the previous lap record in that class by 4.64 seconds. Above all, the torque splitter, with its fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle, contributed to the record time.

“I’m proud of the whole team. Everyone worked hard for this day,” said Audi RS3 Technical Project Leader Marvin Schwatter when the record time appeared on the board. “When we started development, we didn’t know just how quickly our compact sportscar would really be on the Nordschleife,” he explained. “But over the course of endurance testing, we determined that we could reach very good times and set a new record.”

Before the record-setting lap, driver Stippler’s team only adjusted the tyre pressure in the Pirelli P Zero “Trofeo R” semi-slicks to the track conditions. “We don’t have unlimited opportunities to try for a record like this,” said Stippler. “That’s why a little is always necessary on the day when it matters – particularly with respect to tyre pressure, because that also affects how the torque splitter functions. We succeeded. It was a triumphant day all around.”

Vorsprung durch Technik setup

The basis for the record is the interplay of top technologies. For the first time ever, a torque splitter is being used in an Audi model. It distributes torque fully adjustably between the rear wheels – controlled via a multiple disc clutch on each of the drive shafts.

During dynamic driving, it increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load. This means that on right turns, there is more torque on the left rear wheel and the opposite on left turns. The RS3 therefore turns into the curve even better and follows the steering angle more precisely. “In general, the new RS3 is much more agile when driving from the middle of the curve to its end and when accelerating out of the curve,” said Stippler.

“For me, the torque splitter is a quantum leap in terms of agile driving.” That is particularly apparent in combination with the newly developed RS Performance driving mode, which, with its own engine and transmission characteristics, is specially calibrated for the racetrack. There, the torque splitter ensures the most neutral handling possible with little oversteering or understeering in different driving situations. This makes early acceleration possible upon exiting a curve, enabling faster lap times.

The setup is completed by the Trofeo R semi-slick tyres, which are now optional ex-factory for the first time, the 19-inch ceramic braking system in the front and the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control.

It individually and continuously adjusts each shock absorber to the road conditions, the driving situation, and the mode selected in Audi drive select. RS Performance mode is equipped with two setups for different racetracks – one is adjusted for comfort on uneven tracks like the Nordschleife, where minimising vertical excitation while maintaining high lateral dynamics matters and the other is a sporty setup for even racetracks like the Hockenheimring.

With its ceramic braking system and adaptive suspension, the legendary five-cylinder high-performance engine in the RS3 delivers a maximum speed of 290km/h – the highest in its segment. The RS3 is also the best in its class with acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds.