‘S-Edition’ Myvi by Brunei Perodua distributor not official Perodua variant

A PERODUA-appointed distributor in Brunei introduced its own version of the Myvi 1.3L G variant, dubbed the “S-Edition” on July 4. The variant’s exterior is enhanced with bodykit sourced independently by that distributor, GHK Motors.

The Perodua Myvi 1.3GL ‘S-Edition’ introduced by GHK Motors on July 4. (image from ‘Perodua Brunei’ Facebook page)

Perodua today stated that it is engaging with GHK Motors for more details about the variant, to ensure that the additions to the Myvi 1.3GL meet the (company’s) required standards.

“Based on the feedback from GHK Motors, the introduction of the Myvi S-Edition was its attempt to introduce a variant that was better suited to their market needs,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. “We understand that the introduction of the Myvi S-Edition has created some confusion with our loyal customers and we hope that this statement has given some clarification to this matter.”