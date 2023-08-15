Sabah Unveils State’s First Public EV Charging Facility

GREAT NEWS for EV fans in Sabah! The first public EV charging station in Sabah has been launched by Regas Premium Sabah and is situated in the T1 @ Bundusan parking garage’s basement.

This not only promotes the use of EVs but also lines up with government incentives meant to boost environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

In order to create a charging network that is accessible, practical, and in step with the rising demand for environmentally friendly transportation across the country, Regas Premium Sabah has partnered with JomCharge, a well-known leader in the EV charging solutions market.

The new charging station, which is situated in the basement parking lot of T1 @ Bundusan, Jalan Bundusan, Taman Cemerlang, 89500 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has two bays with a capacity of 11 kWh AC charging. The public may now use the charging station at a normal charge of RM6 per hour, which is available for 24 hours.

In a similar spirit, BMW Group Malaysia has so far made over 1,000 charging stations accessible through its network. Through partnerships with ChargEV and Yinson Greentech, access to over 400 of these facilities is made possible.

In addition, access to over 100 charging stations are made possible through the JomCharge partnership, over 150 by Gentari, and about 160 by new partners like Shell Recharge with ParkEasy, ChargeN’Go, ChargeSini, Go To-U, and FlexiParking.

Furthermore, there are more than 100 BMW i and MINI charging stations accessible at most authorised dealerships and partnered locations around the nation, with more on the way as part of the strategic infrastructure growth plan outlined for the next year.