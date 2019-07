By AZLAN RAMLI IN the run-up to the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA)* this September, technology company Continental presented to the world’s media numerous innovations that reflect the three major trends of the industry summit, all under the tagline of “Mobility is the Heartbeat of Life”.

Continental’s executive board chairman Dr Elmar Degenhart (pix, above) said: “Zero accidents, zero emissions and zero stress thanks to smart connectivity and convenience – this is what our pioneering technologies are helping to realise. Technology is our strength and is an area in which Continental has an outstanding level of expertise.” In the past year alone, the company has invested more than €3 billion (RM13.434 billion) in research and development for the next generation of mobility. A significant proportion of this amount will go toward technologies for new in-vehicle functions. “With our investments in research and development, we are significantly shaping the greatest upheaval in the automotive industry since its birth and are doing so from a leading position,” continued Degenhart, who was speaking at the 2019 Continental “TechShow” in Hannover this month. He added: “Our alternative drive systems and Continental technologies for automated and autonomous driving, as well as for the connected car, are the key ingredients for a healthy mobility ecosystem. “Our aim is to develop new technologies that are both environmentally efficient and socially accepted. In this way, we intend to protect not only the ecological climate, but the economic and social ones as well.” In production: First fully integrated electric axle drive

Millions of vehicles are already on the move today with Continental technology (Ed: and we’re not talking about just their tyres, which the company is well-known for, in Malaysia!). This year will still see major innovations relating to Continental’s automotive trend topics going into production for the first time. The technology company has been able to convince vehicle manufacturers in China and Europe of the performance of Continental’s electric axle drive. The module weighs less than 80kg and includes an electric motor, transmission, power electronics, and motor control. Thanks to the integration, numerous cable connections and plugs can be dispensed with. The fully integrated axle drive thus reduces the weight of electric vehicles by around 20kg. Further successes with autonomous driving, 5G connectivity

Another production launch this year is a milestone in the development toward autonomous driving. The autonomous EZ10 shuttle bus from the French company EasyMile is the first to use a Continental radar system that has been specially developed for driverless vehicles and is ready for production. A total of seven radar sensors, each with a range of up to 200 meters, continuously monitor the vehicle environment. With this data, the system adapts its driving strategy, avoids obstructions and therefore prevents dangerous traffic situations on the route ahead at an early stage.

Since such autonomous shuttle buses will be mainly used in an urban environment in future, this system protects pedestrians and cyclists in particular. Furthermore, development of Continental’s first worldwide 5G solution for a vehicle manufacturer is already underway. On this new platform, Continental’s connectivity experts are combining the features of fifth-generation cellular communications with technologies for short-distance radio for direct data exchange between different vehicles and the infrastructure.

The vehicles talk to each other faster than ever before, with fewer interruptions. They can warn one other, for example, of accidents behind a bend or traffic jams ahead. Here, too, Continental is integrating previously separate functions, reducing the vehicle’s weight. This represents an important contribution to the environmental efficiency of vehicles and increased road safety. In development: In-car language assistants with natural speech

One result of Continental research is intuitively designed operating systems. Simple communication between the driver and the vehicle with the aid of an intelligent voice-activated digital companion and three-dimensional displays increases the acceptance of new vehicle technologies.

Continental is working on an adaptive voice-activated digital companion that reacts to natural speech and is precisely adapted to vehicle conditions. This makes operation easier and drivers do not have to take their eyes off the road. This increases attention to traffic, reduces the risk of accidents, and also lets the driver relax.

Another trend-setting concept is connected windows in the car. These can be specifically darkened, for example to avoid glare caused by a low sun. Furthermore, they reduce the energy required for cooling the vehicle interior and simply enhance occupant privacy. Smart intersections in smart city: Everyone arrives safely

In pilot cities in North America and Asia, Continental is currently exploring the possibilities presented by greater connectivity between all road users. In this project, ordinary traffic intersections have been transformed into highly intelligent test fields equipped with smart sensor technology. Traffic lights and streetlights equipped with sensors exchange data with vehicles in the vicinity to protect pedestrians and cyclists in particular.

This technology can, for instance, warn a driver of concealed pedestrians or other more vulnerable road users when turning left. Traffic data from street lamps can ultimately reduce emissions – signal changes at traffic lights can be controlled in such a way as to optimise traffic flow and reduce stationary time at intersections. Performance, efficiency, driving enjoyment: Tailored electric drives

In the run-up to the IAA, Continental is demonstrating its outstanding systems expertise in the field of electric drives by showcasing more exciting innovations. In addition to the fully-integrated, high-voltage axle drive for large-scale production, the company has developed a new technology for hybrid vehicles.

The 48-volt high-power drive system with 30kW of output means it is now possible to drive even long distances purely with electric power for the first time. Previously, this was only possible using high-voltage drive systems – but not with 48-volt technology. Vehicle manufacturers can therefore now offer new, attractively priced hybrid vehicles worldwide. Greater safety, greater convenience, greater connectivity for all

Continental is setting technological milestones not only in the field of electric drives, but also in the development of autonomous driving, a second major trend at this year’s IAA.

This goes hand in hand with the gradual realisation of “Vision Zero” – the goal of zero-accident mobility. Powerful in-vehicle sensors form the basis for this technology. Continental is combining new radar and camera sensors with intelligent data processing in the cloud, which supports improved functions for assistance systems.

For example, Continental is introducing a predictive stability control system that warns the driver before a curve in the road if the vehicle is traveling too fast for the current road conditions and automatically brakes, if necessary, to adjust the vehicle’s speed. This too ensures greater safety and convenience.

*IAA stands for Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung – meaning “International Motor Show”. For this year’s IAA to be held in Sept 12-22 in Frankfurt, the slogan is “Driving tomorrow”. The event touts itself as “the leading international platform for the very latest developments in the world of mobility”. Trade visitors and the general public can see and even try some of the “hottest” brands, suppliers and newcomers in the industry, as well as innovative mobility service providers, high-tech companies and start-ups from all over the world.