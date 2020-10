IN conjunction with Renault’s recent F1 podium during the Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburgring, Germany, those who wish to experience Renault’s mostorsports DNA with the Renault Captur crossover can now take advantage of a new limited promotion on the Renault Subscription 1-Month Trial Plan to enjoy savings of more than 50%.

Available for pre-owned Capturs, the trial plan is now on offer at a reduced rate of RM699 (normal price: RM1,499), inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing and unlimited mileage. No booking fee or security deposit is needed.

The offer ends on Oct 31 and only 100 units are available, on a first come first served basis.

The promotion is available exclusively via Shopee and Renault Malaysia E-Store.

Customers who have made a booking can redeem their special offer on the 1-Month Trial Plan between Nov 16 and Jan 15 next year.

All pre-owned Captur vehicles are pre-facelift versions and have passed thorough inspection to meet Renault quality and safety standards.

Captur, like many other Renault vehicles, has benefited from the brand’s long-standing passion of more than 118 years for motorsport, which includes 40 years of deep involvement in Formula 1.

Through its competitive activities over the decades, millions of Renault road users are now enjoying the benefits of engineering breakthroughs like turbocharging and downsizing, improved powertrain architectures, better aerodynamics, new material development, greater fuel economy, more efficient energy recovery systems and enhanced driver response.

Powered by Renault’s downsized turbocharged TCe 120 engine that is mated to a 6-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission, the stylish and versatile Captur not only delivers performance equivalent to a traditional 1.8L engine but also enables powerful acceleration from low revs.

Compact on the outside, but spacious and refined on the inside, the Renault Captur combines expressive styling, outstanding performance and superior handling, making it particularly suited for today’s modern urban drivers.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we understand that times are still very challenging for many Malaysians. We hope that this new offer will help lighten their financial load while ensuring they can stay safe with an affordable private transportation solution,” said Wong Hoe Mun, CEO, TC Euro Cars.