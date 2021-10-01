‘Sayonara!’ to Kawasaki: New direction for KMSB

FROM today, KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd (KMSBM) – formerly known as Kawasaki Motors (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (KMSB), has officially ceased to distribute the “Kawasaki” brand of motorcycles. KMSB Motors came into effect on Sept 6.

In a notification letter sent to us yesterday, the board of directors and management of KMSB resolved to make the “difficult decision” after taking into account several key developments in Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Japan’s (KHI) investment policy in Malaysia and in particular, KHI’s decision to increase their equity participation in local motorcycle company Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) on April 26, 2019 and subsequently, KHI’s product distribution strategy for the Malaysian market.

“We at KMSB would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have journeyed with us as our partner all these 33 years of Kawasaki motorcycle business in Malaysia.

“KMSB is very grateful and truly appreciate all the support and assistance that you have granted to us. Your unwavering support and invaluable contributions have led KMSB to the pinnacle of success in Kawasaki Motorcycle business in Malaysia and Brunei.

“Our gratitude and thanks to Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Japan for the opportunity given to KMSB to represent such a prestigious brand and making KMSB a part of the Kawasaki Family.

“KMSB has now embarked into new businesses that will allow us to diversify and expand ourselves as a Conglomerate Corporation and we are excited with this new chapter in our journey and look forward to your participation and continuous support.

“In the meantime, should you have any matters pertaining to Kawasaki’s warranty claim, after sales service and spare parts, kindly await KHI’s further announcement very soon.”

Although KMSB does not announce what those aforementioned “new businesses” are, it is beyond obvious by now to the local motorcycling industry and community that KMSBM has teamed up with Suzuki (motorcycles) in Malaysia!



There will be an announcement for that soon, surely...