Scania ‘good driver’ competition

SCANIA’s Ecolution customers’ drivers are now getting the recognition that they deserve through the launch of the annual “A Good Driver” Truck & Bus Competition (AGD) that started on Dec 1 and will end on Nov 30 next year.

The drivers automatically qualify as long as they are part of the Scania Ecolution partnerships and drive the specific vehicles under the programme. The vehicles they drive is already marked with a Scania Ecolution sticker.

The drivers will get a t-shirt with AGD Qualifier Badge (pix) to begin with. To win, a good driver’s driving must result in the best percentage of km/litre improvement throughout the duration.

This can be tracked using Scania Fleet Management System. The top three winners will then be crowned each with a certificate and a host of attractive Scania premium prizes.

The best that drives consistently in a safe, fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly way will get the Champion Jacket with AGD Champion Badge.

Corresponding companies to the winners get service vouchers worth RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM1,000, respectively.

“It is about time that we elevate the status of heavy commercial vehicle drivers by recognising the role that they play in contributing to their respective logistics and transport companies and to the environment. They are truly the good drivers that drive for good companies that care for the people and planet,” said Heba El Tarifi, managing director of Scania Southeast Asia. “

Scania Ecolution is a tailor-made partnership between Scania and customers that focuses on reducing fuel consumption resulting in reduced CO2 emissions. The partnership also focuses on reducing operating cost translating to improved profitability while fulfilling the growing demand for environmentally-friendly initiatives.

The driver and vehicle performances are tracked via Scania Fleet Management Control (FMS) Packages, analysed and discussed between the customers and Scania periodically to spot improvement areas in order to implement the right solutions.

Over 200 vehicles and 400 drivers from over 30 customers in Malaysia are part of Scania Ecolution. The companies and drivers are also part of the global effort to achieve the Science Based Targets together with Scania.

Scania is committed towards minimising emissions from its products and its own operations. These include cutting CO2 emissions by 20% from its land transport per transported tonne by 2025 (using 2015 as a baseline) and 50% from its own operation.