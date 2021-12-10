Scania opens Senai 2S centre

SCANIA Malaysia recently officiated the opening of its Senai (Johor) sales and services centre (SMY Senai).

The centre (pix) measures 5,000 square metres of land with wide open spaces and plenty of green-lung landscaping. LED lights are used throughout the premises.

A water harvesting system, an integrated state-of-the-art oil dispensing system, a waste oil-management system and an environmental station to ensure segregation and recycling of waste; are all installed to meet Scania’s sustainability objectives.

Solar panels will be next to be installed in order to harness renewable energy from the abundance of sunlight in Malaysia.

The workshop has 16 workplaces, an overhead crane – all run by a team of highly trained employees.

Scania Southeast Asia managing director Heba El Tarifi said SMY Senai continues to work with customers based on the “Total Solutions” approach towards their success and profitability. With the Scania Instalment Plan R&M7, customers don’t just profit tomorrow but now already by getting immediate returns on their investment.

“Also, all new Scania trucks and buses purchased in 2021 come with a pre-set Economy Mode as default to save even more fuel – for customers with vehicle before this year, they can go to SMY Senai to activate this.

“All these benefits inaugurated in an event to cap a challenging-yet-fulfilling year. While Scania celebrates the First 50 Years in Malaysia Scania, it is also celebrating 130 years in this month.

“There are over 200 trucks and coaches from over 30 Scania Ecolution customers that have earned the status of ‘A Good Company’ by reducing their fuel consumption resulting in the reduction of CO2 emission to the environment. We are now recognising these customers’ drivers in the ‘A Good Driver’ competition that was launched on Dec 1.”

“Sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand. Scania Ecolution and our customers have proven this and can only improve from hereon. This augurs well for shift towards a more sustainable transport system in this country, leading up to Scania’s Science Based Targets of the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) orchestrated at the Paris Agreement 2015,” said Scania Southeast Asia regional manager – region south Anders Liss.

“This is why our Scania Ecolution MOUs and repair and maintenance services are rapidly gaining recognition, and our new facility will support them all the way.”