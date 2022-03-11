Scania’s first ADAS, Euro 5-centric sustainable partnership with local transport companies

SCANIA unveiled sustainable partnerships of the first New Truck Generation (NTG) with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and the first Euro 5 lorry in Malaysia together with other sustainable transport solutions.

The company also showcased more sustainable partners who are joining the journey to achieve Scania’s Science-Based Target.

The list goes on with B100 FAME-prepared coaches; and the test-and-drive competition called “A Good Driver MCVE Edition” that is open to the public.

At the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) currently held at the Mines International Exhibition Convention Centre, the sustainable partnerships are a reflection of Scania’s successes driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system that contributes to our customers’ improved profitability while caring for the environment.

Chemtrax Sdn Bhd’s P410A6x2NA is the first ADR Specification NTG customer that subscribed to the ADAS – two of many safe and smart transport technologies are the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); and also comes with the award-winning rollover side curtain airbags, for the latest 10 units delivered.

LDW is a practical aid that warns the driver if the vehicle is about to cross the lane markers, without activating the indicators. The system automatically detects the lane markers and advises the driver when the vehicle combination is too close to the oncoming lane or verge/ditch markings.

AEB is a system that uses camera and radar to register what is happening in front of the vehicle. The purpose of the system is, as far as possible, to prevent a collision with the vehicle in front through automatic braking.

The implementation of ADAS in heavy commercial vehicles together with proper and authorised maintenance reduces traffic accidents and casualties, reduces repair of road infrastructure caused by accidents and reduces traffic congestion as a result of accidents.

Other features of the New Truck Generation include new chassis design, extended storage options, and enhanced safety features such as the rollover side curtain airbags, which is a first in Malaysia.

Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad became the first customer to receive Scania NTGs with Euro V engines. Showcased here, a key feature amongst many Scania engine technologies in the Scania NTG Euro V R620A6x4NZ is the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that reduces local emissions that contribute to smog and haze.

In accordance with the EU emission standard, local emissions are measured in nitrogen oxide (NOx), a toxic gas and particulate matter (PM). Extra High-Pressure Injection (XPI) enhances performance and fuel economy.

Scania also showcased Billion Stars Express Sdn Bhd’s FAME-prepared coaches K360IB4x2 that can run on B20 to B100 (biodiesel blends). It is environmentally-friendly – lowering global emissions by reducing CO2 to limit the effects of climate change.

FAME is the abbreviation for Fatty Acid Methyl Esters which is the technical term for the biodiesel that is produced in Malaysia. These Scania coaches come with safety technology, great comfort and reliability that every passenger talks about.

The ‘A Good Driver’ Competition MCVE edition was also the highlight at this year’s expo. It was an opportunity for the public to experience driving a Scania truck or bus and win some prizes.

Winners were awarded prizes every two hours daily (up to four times) with the prize-giving ceremony held at the main Scania exhibition area.

As the first major manufacturer of heavy commercial vehicles, Scania’s far-reaching climate targets have officially been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

Scania is committed to achieving the set goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels. Scania will cut CO2 emissions from its own operations by 50% by 2025 and reduce emissions from its products by 20% during the same period.

All the Scania Total Solution offerings play their part in collectively achieving the SBTi target.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers in our sustainable partnerships, especially the ones who are here today, together with Scania in showing that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand. That is why Scania continues to be a leader in driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system together with our partners. We hope more will join us on this journey towards reaching our SBTi targets,” said Heba El Tarifi, managing director of Scania Southeast Asia.