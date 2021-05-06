Scanias for Chemtrax

CHEMTRAX Sdn Bhd recently took delivery of the first three “New Truck Generation” Scanias – two P410 A6X2NA and one P360 A4X2NA (pix, top).

Established in 1998 under the Sabaka Group Sdn Bhd, Chemtrax specialises in the transportation of hazardous materials involving chemicals and gas throughout Peninsular Malaysia, focusing mainly to the Klang Valley and also specific materials used in nitrile gloves manufacturing in Malaysia and Singapore.

“This truck model is ideal for urban and regional operations and well-suited for our daily multiple loads into Singapore, and other demanding conditions,” said Hairul Anuar, Chemtrax business development senior manager.

Scania Malaysia says that the New Truck Generation lorries are tailored to withstand challenging surroundings, securing uptime and boosting productivity with tougher interiors, tougher exteriors and more power.

It is also designed and engineered to give Scania lorry owners better fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions as it is equipped with advanced powertrain and aerodynamic solutions that gives 3% fuel economy.

“The features of the New Truck Generation have improved greatly from the older generation making the truck more user-friendly with very comfortable adjustable seat that is close to the door, ergonomic dashboard and most importantly the large windscreen with extended view giving clear visibility from the different angles for our drivers making it easier for them to operate in a comfortable and safe environment,” commented Hairul.

Scania lorries have proven to be the most fuel efficient among all the other brands in Chemtrax’s fleet and conforms to the safety standards demanded by its customers. And even though the Pandemic is still at large, Chemtrax niche market in transporting hazardous materials to glove manufacturers have enabled it to secure its business sustainability via long-term contracts with its present customers.

Chemtrax currently operate branch offices/depots and yards in Pasir Gudang and Simpang Renggam, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang and plans are underway to open another operational office in Banting, Selangor in the first quarter of 2022.