SDAS now ‘powered’ by Bosch

SIME Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), a multi-brand used car dealer under Sime Darby Motors, has partnered with Bosch to provide “unrivalled” expert advice, repair and maintenance services to customers, by unifying a professional aftersales team with world-class workshop facilities.

The Bosch-powered service centre will cater to the ever-growing aftermarket demands in Malaysia, particularly customers who are looking for premium auto care service.

“Our partnership with Bosch will ensure that our workshop is future-ready by offering a comprehensive range of world-class professional diagnostic and repair solutions as well as superior auto parts and accessories that are suitable for the multi-brand car models and brands that we service,” said SDAS managing director Vi Thim Juan.

“Even with the incorporation of Bosch’s systems and components, repairs and services will still be priced competitively, so customers can expect superior quality products and services without breaking the bank.”

The service centre complements existing aftersales service of all car brands. Owners with vehicles past their warranty periods will be able to enjoy the same quality of service provided by brand-specific authorised service centres.

Its technicians are highly-trained and skilled to provide consistent and superior standards of service for all car models, including hybrid and electric vehicles, assuring quality workmanship.

“Our partnership with SDAS is an excellent means for Bosch to showcase our products and services that are innovative, sustainable, safe, exciting and which fulfils all our customers’ requirements. Through the collaboration, embracing the new norm will be a breeze, as the designated SDAS service centre will feature all of Bosch AA’s consumer automotive needs under one roof,” said Dillion Goh, country manager of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Malaysia.

“This alliance will result in long-term peace-of-mind for customers that visit the service centre. Bosch is committed to continuously invent new and refined products to feature the latest technology that withstand the tides of the future, to create solutions that make tomorrow hassle-free and to shape various solutions that keep consumers safe on the road”.

Apart from car maintenance, the service centre also provides repair, cleaning and vehicle inspection services. Located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, Shah Alam, it operates at 9am-5pm (Mondays-Fridays) and 9am-12.30pm on Saturdays. It closed on Sundays.

For more information or to book a service, customers can call 03-40652502 or fill up their details at www.simedarbyautoselection.com.my and a service adviser will be in touch with them.