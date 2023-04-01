Season 3 Of Extreme E To Have New Locations In Scotland And The USA Or Brazil

EXTREME E enters its third season in 2023, with the series heading to new locations for the first time and revisiting some of the 2022 favourites. Uniquely, this motorsport event is not just about competition over rough terrain but also aims to drive awareness of climate change issues. It promotes sustainability and competing vehicles run only on electricity.

The extent to which sustainability and minimal impact on the environment are pursued can be seen in the way the logistical aspects. Instead of using aircraft, a ship was specially converted for the purpose to carry the vehicles, logistics equipment and paddock infrastructure to each location.

Known as the St. Helena, it was formerly a ship used by the British Royal Mail. Besides being the championship’s floating centrepiece, it also has an on-board laboratory for researchers to do their work while at sites.

Each Extreme E round takes place over 2 to 3 days, within an area of around 10 square kms. Routes are designed to incorporate existing obstacles and features with elevation changes and jumps without the need to adapt the natural setting, thereby avoiding negative impact on the environment.

Familiar locations

Extreme E’s third season will again start off in Saudi Arabia with the Desert X Prix on March 11/12. In May, it will head back to the Scotland where an X Prix will be held for the first time. At the midway point of the season, Extreme E will return to Sardinia – where it has raced in each of its past 2 seasons. The Italian island has been the setting for some incredible on-track actions and some of the series’ most dramatic moments, and more of the same is expected in 2023.

The fourth X Prix of Season 3 will see Extreme race in another new setting, with the championship heading to either the USA for its first-ever round in North America, or to the remote parts of Brazil.

Despite being unable to compete in Brazil so far due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Extreme E organisation has continued its vital legacy work in the Amazon. It has partnered with TNC to develop its Amazon-based Legacy Programmes, which funds native forest restoration and a well-established cacao-based agroforestry programme.

The final round will take place in a familiar setting – Chile – in December, for what is sure to be a thrilling finale.

Hydrogen championship in 2024

There are also plans to advance the all-electric series further with an off-road hydrogen Championship in 2024. To be called ‘Extreme H’, it will run alongside Extreme E, and will be a world-first for motorsport.

The Extreme H car will retain the same powertrain and chassis used in Extreme E. The key differentiating factor will be that a hydrogen fuel cell will replace the battery as the principal energy source. Green hydrogen sources will be used to power the Extreme H fuel cells, created using a combination of solar and water. This technology is already being used behind the scenes in Extreme E, where it provides the energy source to the vehicle’s batteries.

“Extreme E was designed to be a testbed for innovation and solutions for mobility. It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issue,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO of Extreme E.