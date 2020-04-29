Selected Mitsubishi Malaysia service centres resume operations

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia’s (MMM) selected service centres have started resuming operations from today.

This comes in effect after selected MMM authorised service centres received approval from the Ministry of Internal Trade and Industry (MITI) to operate during the Phase Four (4) of the movement control order (MCO).

“Customers may contact their nearest MMM authorised service centres if they need car servicing and maintenance,” says the company.

“In an effort to ensure that the service centre remains safe for customers and staffs, the following safety measures will be strictly observed.” They are as follows:-

- Appointment basis only, no walk-in customers are allowed.

- Contactless car acceptance.

- Pick-up and drop-off only; customers are not allowed to wait at the service premises.

- Temperature checks and the used of masks for all customers and staffs.

- Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the service centres.

- Vehicles will be sanitised before handover to customers.