Setel Joins The DuitNow QR Ecosystem

SETEL, which is best known for modernising the experience of refueling at gas stations, is on a mission to redefine mobility, which includes offering a seamless payment experience throughout daily touchpoints of its users’ journeys.

The Setel Pay feature in the app will be integrated with DuitNow QR to increase user acceptance of cashless transactions. With the launch of DuitNow QR, Setel has joined a sizable ecosystem run by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd (PayNet).

Existing DuitNow merchants can also benefit from this integration since it gives them access to active Setel users.

Now, Setel app users can use the DuitNow QR code to scan and pay at any retailer. Within a year, Setel users will have access to DuitNow for sending and receiving money as well as creating their own DuitNow QR to make money transfers into their e-wallet easier.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we have received constant requests to expand the convenience of using Setel app in their daily lives,” said Mazlin Erawati Ab Manan, Chief Executive Officer of Setel.

“The integration with DuitNow QR is a clear demonstration of our commitment to better serve our core customer demographic today, while also making Setel more inclusive and accessible to a wider customer base across their retail purchases and other needs,” she added.

Every payment made through DuitNow between March 30, 2023, and May 31, 2023 will earn Setel users Mesra points, which can be redeemed for fuel and other exciting rewards.