$!Seven reasons to go for the Aruz

IF you are looking for a car with the space to haul everything you need (and the people you love!) yet is still easy to drive and luxuriously comfortable, look no further than the Aruz, says Perodua.
“The comfort, spaciousness and ease of the Aruz make it possible for you to drive to your heart’s content.”
The company says the SUV is the perfect marriage of space, comfort and practicality that doesn’t just please the wanderlust heart and adventurer, it is also the perfect family car. Read on to discover all the reasons why you should consider the Aruz for your next car.
Sporty look, flexible space for all your needs
Choose the seven-seater or five-seater mode with the assurance your passengers will enjoy a comfortable trip without feeling crowded. Switch it up to the sports mode, which gives you enough cabin space for bikes, golf clubs, gym bags or anything else! There’s even a long item mode for the flexibility to transport almost anything.
Ever-ready for the city or your next adventure
Perodua says the Aruz has been designed to be adaptable from the city to the kampung. “You will love its ‘Eco Idle’ system that reduces fuel consumption and emissions for the times you get caught in city traffic. It also boasts a best-in-class fuel economy of 15.6km/litre, making it efficient on the highways for your balik kampung trips or next adventure.”
Your loved ones have the best protection
“Rest assured your loved ones have the best protection for both daily driving and long road trips. The Aruz is equipped with Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 with pedestrian detection, vehicle stability control, traction control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, hill-start assist, anti-snatch hook, an ISOFIX system and six airbags.
Get around small roads, spaces with ease
The Aruz’s small turning radius of 5.2 metres makes it easy for you to manoeuvre around anything, whether you need to make a tight U-turn, get into a tight parking space or slip through those pesky double-parkers on the streets.
Peaceful drive with convenient features
The Aruz is packed with convenient features that deliver peace in any driving situation. The reverse camera feature means you will never fear bumping into something when backing up.
The auto-light control adjusts your visibility in any condition. The multimedia system with navigation and “Smart Link” for Android gives you the best route to reach your destination.
Last but not least, a built-in toll reader lets you conveniently zoom through tolls.
Protection, performance for reliable durability
“Whether you are driving within the city or back to your kampung, you need a reliable engine and that is why the Aruz uses Perodua Genuine Oil,” says Perodua.
The company says the oil is a quality lubricant specially formulated to provide maximum protection and optimised performance for durability owners can rely on.
Total protection for every driver
Designed for the whole family (and friends) in mind, the Aruz includes the Perodua Total Protect Plus (TPP).
“More than just the basic car insurance, our TPP includes insurance coverage for unlimited unnamed drivers at no additional cost!”