$!Seven reasons to go for the Aruz

IF you are looking for a car with the space to haul everything you need (and the people you love!) yet is still easy to drive and luxuriously comfortable, look no further than the Aruz, says Perodua.

“The comfort, spaciousness and ease of the Aruz make it possible for you to drive to your heart’s content.”

The company says the SUV is the perfect marriage of space, comfort and practicality that doesn’t just please the wanderlust heart and adventurer, it is also the perfect family car. Read on to discover all the reasons why you should consider the Aruz for your next car.

Sporty look, flexible space for all your needs

Choose the seven-seater or five-seater mode with the assurance your passengers will enjoy a comfortable trip without feeling crowded. Switch it up to the sports mode, which gives you enough cabin space for bikes, golf clubs, gym bags or anything else! There’s even a long item mode for the flexibility to transport almost anything.

Ever-ready for the city or your next adventure

Perodua says the Aruz has been designed to be adaptable from the city to the kampung. “You will love its ‘Eco Idle’ system that reduces fuel consumption and emissions for the times you get caught in city traffic. It also boasts a best-in-class fuel economy of 15.6km/litre, making it efficient on the highways for your balik kampung trips or next adventure.”