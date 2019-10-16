Shell-BonusLink contest rewards winner with BMW X3

PENANG resident Neeraj Kumar was announced as the first grand prize winner of the “Menangi 3 BMW X3” contest by Shell and BonusLink at a celebration for winners, held at Shell Bukit Jalil TPM, yesterday.

The contest, aimed at “turning customers’ everyday journeys into a rewarding experience.”, requires BonusLink members to swipe their BonusLink Card at Shell and purchase any of Shell products.

The products include Shell fuels, Shell Lubricants, or any products sold within Shell Select premises, except tobacco products, E-Pay products and Touch ’n Go purchases.

For every spend of RM40, cumulative within the same day, BonusLink members will receive one contest entry for a chance to win a BMW X3, or 300 Shell Vouchers worth RM300 each.

The contest started on Sept 23 and will end on Nov 24, and winners of the contest will also be awarded with Extra 30,000 BonusLink Points if they swipe at Shell and another BonusLink partner during the contest period.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “We‘re proud to organise this campaign with BonusLink to reward our loyal customers who have supported Shell throughout the years.

“Globally Shell is BMW Motorsport’s Premium Technology Partner, and we are proud to work with BMW Group Malaysia to offer three units of BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury as the grand prize.

“Through this campaign, we hope to make life’s journeys better by giving Malaysians a chance to own a vehicle that gives them a comfortable and safe driving experience, thereby allowing them to go well on their journeys.”

Neeraj, 34, said: “When I first received the call from BonusLink, I could not believe that I had won the BMW X3! I have been fuelling at Shell since I had my first car, but I never expected to win such a big prize just by swiping my BonusLink card at Shell. I am thankful to both Shell and BonusLink for rewarding me and my family.”