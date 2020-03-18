Shell giving away child seats

SHELL is giving away 138 child car seats at selected Shell stations to promote child safety on the road, as part of its initiative to support the nation’s calling in enforcing the mandatory use of child car seat. “A child on board with proper Child Restraint Systems (CRS) has a lower chance of getting injured as compared to an unrestrained child, in the event of a road accident,” says the company. “As pointed out by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a major problem today is child injuries, disabilities and even fatalities caused by road accidents. “Malaysia is no exception as our country has a high rate of road accidents involving children. The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (Miros) revealed that only 30% of car drivers use child car seats. Hence, child car seats were made mandatory in the nation effective Jan 1, 2020.”

One of the winners so far, Mohd Faizal Abdul, wth the child seat he won.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “At Shell, we always want to make life’s journey better for our customers. This is a gesture from some of our stations to promote the use of child car seats. “Often, many parents do not know how important it is to have suitable CRS. By rewarding customers with child car seats, we hope we can educate parents to protect their children when travelling on the road.” From Feb 17 until April 12, Shell is giving out child car seats at selected Shell stations. Each of those seats is worth RM507. This campaign is ongoing at 136 Shell stations in the Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan region. Up to 17 Shell customers will stand a chance to win a child car seat every week.

One of the winners so far, Lim Yen Wei, wth the child seat he won.