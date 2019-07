SHELL Malaysia raised a total of RM1.92 million in its recent “Anda Beli, Kami Derma” Hari Raya charity campaign.

In its fifth year, the campaign ran for 10 days (May 30-June 8) in an effort “to spread the spirit of caring and sharing during the balik kampung season”.

During the campaign period, Shell donated 1 sen for every litre of Shell fuel pumped and 1 sen for every RM1 spent at Shell SELECT stores; to the National Cancer Society Malaysia, Food Aid Foundation, and Malaysian Nature Society.

Mastercard joined the effort as a valued partner for the second consecutive year and contributed 1 sen to the Food Aid Foundation for every litre of Shell fuel pumped and every RM1 spent at Shell Select stores paid for with any Mastercard credit or debit cards.

This year, motorists were given the option to donate to the organisation of their choice. Additionally, Shell’s agencies and partners came together to support the initiative through contributions in the form of media advertising and resources.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain applauded the collection this year, saying: “We are once again humbled by the generosity and support of our Malaysian motorists, in helping us raise a total of RM1.92mil for the organisations in just 10 days.

“We wish to thank all our customers and partners for contributing to this cause. In line with our mission to make life’s journeys better for all Malaysians, we hope this initiative will continue to inspire others to extend a helping hand for those who are in need.”

Shell says the funds collected from this year’s ‘Anda Beli, Kami Derma’ campaign will go towards supporting the organisations’ efforts in building a brighter future for the communities they serve.