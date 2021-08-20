Shell Malaysia new mobility GM

SHELL Malaysia today announced the appointment of Seow Lee Ming (pix) as general manager of mobility for Malaysia and Singapore.

Seow, who took on the role this month, will lead the strategic development and growth of mobility in Malaysia and Singapore.

She joined Shell in 2003 and has held several global and regional leadership key roles.

“I am happy to welcome Lee Ming into the role of general manager, mobility Malaysia and Singapore. With Lee Ming’s wealth of industry experience and remarkable achievements in her former roles at Shell, I am confident that she will further develop and drive the growth of mobility in Malaysia and Singapore. I look forward to continued success and sustainable growth under the new leadership,” said Shairan Huzani Husain, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director.

Mobility will contribute towards Shell’s ambition to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.

It supports the transition to a lower-carbon future to keep in step with society.

To this end, we are investing in lower-carbon mobility options and collaborate closely with governments and industry partners to ensure services are inclusive and accessible to best serve our customers.

Seow holds a first-class honours bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham and a master’s in management studies from the Judge Business School of Cambridge University.