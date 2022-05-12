$!Sime Darby Auto ConneXion Has Money-Saving Festive Promotion For Ford Owners

WITH the next couple of months being festive periods that will see many people going on holiday or returning to their hometowns to be with loved ones, there will be a lot of motoring taking place. Those who are planning long-distance trips should ensure that their vehicles are in a good condition for not only safety but also to avoid an unexpected breakdown that would certainly spoil the holiday.

For Ford owners, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) is having a service promotion that will not only ensure that the vehicles are in tip-top condition but also save owners money. The promotion period is from December 1, 2022 until January 21, 2023.

“Domestic travel has been on the rise post-pandemic. With the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year holidays falling on long weekends, more people will be travelling and connecting with loved ones. We hope this latest promotion will help our Ford customers stay safe on the roads while enjoying more savings,” said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford.

20% savings

Ford owners who book a service at authorised Ford service centres during the campaign period will enjoy 20% savings on shock absorbers, brake pads, brake fluid, battery, wiper blades, and upper and lower radiator hoses and coolant.

The promotion is valid for selected Ford vehicles only and does not apply for the new Ranger, Raptor and the new Everest.

Free vehicle inspection

For added peace of mind, all owners are also offered a complimentary 27-point vehicle inspection conducted by Ford-certified technicians to ensure their vehicles are in tip-top condition. This inspection may identify parts or systems with potential problems so that they can be rectified before starting the long journey.