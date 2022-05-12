$!Sime Darby Auto ConneXion Has Money-Saving Festive Promotion For Ford Owners

WITH the next couple of months being festive periods that will see many people going on holiday or returning to their hometowns to be with loved ones, there will be a lot of motoring taking place. Those who are planning long-distance trips should ensure that their vehicles are in a good condition for not only safety but also to avoid an unexpected breakdown that would certainly spoil the holiday.
For Ford owners, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) is having a service promotion that will not only ensure that the vehicles are in tip-top condition but also save owners money. The promotion period is from December 1, 2022 until January 21, 2023.
“Domestic travel has been on the rise post-pandemic. With the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year holidays falling on long weekends, more people will be travelling and connecting with loved ones. We hope this latest promotion will help our Ford customers stay safe on the roads while enjoying more savings,” said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director of Sime Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford.
20% savings
Ford owners who book a service at authorised Ford service centres during the campaign period will enjoy 20% savings on shock absorbers, brake pads, brake fluid, battery, wiper blades, and upper and lower radiator hoses and coolant.
The promotion is valid for selected Ford vehicles only and does not apply for the new Ranger, Raptor and the new Everest.
Free vehicle inspection
For added peace of mind, all owners are also offered a complimentary 27-point vehicle inspection conducted by Ford-certified technicians to ensure their vehicles are in tip-top condition. This inspection may identify parts or systems with potential problems so that they can be rectified before starting the long journey.
Genuine Ford Parts with Warranty
Customers can rest assured that only Original Equipment Manufacturer parts, ie Genuine Ford parts, are used when servicing at any Ford Authorised Service Centres nationwide. With Genuine Ford Parts, customers can be certain of the highest standards of quality, fit and finish as the parts are specifically designed for Ford vehicles to ensure the best performance. They also come with a warranty of 12 months/20,000 kms (whichever occurs first).
For added assurance, all the service centre are staffed with Ford-certified technicians who use the proper tools and diagnostic equipment.
For longer warranty coverage
In addition to the standard 5-year manufacturer’s warranty with new vehicles, customers can also opt for the Ford Extended Warranty Plan. This offers the PremiumCare package, with up to 7 years of coverage against unexpected repair costs. To enjoy this PremiumCare package with the most comprehensive coverage, the plan must be purchased before the vehicles is 3 years old or before it has covered 100,000 kms (whichever comes first).
Additionally, there is also the Ford Extended Service Package (ESP) which can be purchased before the vehicle’s first service. With ESP, owners make upfront payments for scheduled services for up to 5 years. By paying in advance, they can save money as the service costs will be ‘locked in’ and not change even if service charges are revised.
Online service appointment booking
Wherever in the world a Ford owner is, he or she can easily book a service appointment online via the SDAC-Ford website. The preferred service centre (there are currently 5 nationwide) can be chosen and a real-time e-Service appointment booking option is available. Owners will immediately know available time slots as well as select and confirm their preferred schedule (up to one month in advance).
For more information on Ford products, aftersales services and promotions, visit www.sdacford.com.my.