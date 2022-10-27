$!Sime Darby Motors Repair Facility Certified To Volvo Standards

Certified to global standards to deliver the best quality of work

SIME DARBY MOTORS represents (through its subsidiaries) a number of different automotive brands and as part of its commitment to principals, it has to provide a high standard of sales and aftersales support. Besides showrooms, Sime Darby Motors also has a Centralised Body and Paint Centre located in Bukit Jelutong, Selangor, to provide repair and refinishing services. The centre was recently accredited to the Volvo Certified Damage Repair (VCDR) standard for such facilities. This means it meets the high standards set and required by the Swedish carmaker for such services. The VCDR standard involves the use of a state-of-the-art body repair system and advanced tools, including a fast and highly accurate 3D sensor-equipped measuring system. An efficient paint booth setup was also put in place, creating a well-ventilated and dust-free environment.

Apart from the services, the VCDR standard also requires sustainable technology and processes to be integrated within the facility to minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable energy consumption. For example, a low-pressure ventilation system with automatic controls reduces the emission of carbon dioxide and emission of microscopic particles, thereby minimizing air pollution. The system also has lower energy consumption while the machinery utilizes batteries when heating the electric system. More than 80% of the air will be sucked in through a filtration system that reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The use of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) in paint is now replaced with a water-based paint, reducing the Volvo employee’s exposure to hazardous chemicals.