Size doesn’t matter: Personalisation and design drive car purchases over size

DESPITE claims of big car dominance, car shoppers remain sharply divided on their preference of car size, but united on their hunt for more personalisation when it comes to design and premium features.

These findings come from a new survey MINI USA recently commissioned from market research and business intelligence firm Engine designed to identify car shopping trends among general consumers and millennials.

According to the survey, customisation (59%) and design (76%) are both important to consumers when considering a new car purchase.

This desire aligns with recent trends in product personalisation across a wide range of consumer categories.

Auto manufacturers have begun looking far beyond wheels and colour choice to create ways for their drivers to express themselves through their cars.

Personalisation and customisation have been a cornerstone of MINI since the brand’s inception and an area where MINI continues to expand for consumers looking to individualise their car.

While the majority of consumers agreed on the importance of personalisation, those surveyed were divided on size preference in a new car today with 47% opting for a smaller car that maximises space, and 53% prefer a larger vehicle with ample cargo room.

“MINI has always offered a wide range of options for customisation and personalisation, an approach perfectly aligned to meet the needs of today’s consumers,” said MINI USA head of corporate communications Andrew Cutler.

“Those looking for premium features with a focus on design, style and maximised space can easily find a vehicle to fit their needs amongst our product line.”

In addition to customisation and size, other key factors driving consumer car buying habits include:

- Interior comfort and style are the most important aspect of vehicle design (53%), followed by technology and infotainment (20%).

- Millennials more than other generations value technology and infotainment.

- Men rank customisation as 2X more important than their female counterparts.

Cutler added: “MINI has always been about listening to and understanding our consumer’s needs and future car preferences.

“Staying on top of this allows us to customize our offerings and remain relevant for our passionate consumer.”

Survey Methodology

The General Population survey was conducted by Engine’s “Caravan” among a sample of 1,003 adults comprising 502 men and 501 women 18 years of age and older on behalf of MINI USA.

The survey was live from Nov 5-7, 2018.