$!Smaller All-Electric Defender To Join Land Rover’s Lineup in 2027

DUE to the success of small off-roaders like the Jeep Renegade and Ford Bronco Sport, JLR (previously Jaguar Land Rover) will join the trend with a smaller model that will be a member of an extended Defender family.

Although the ‘baby’ Defender has been discussed for a number of years, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell officially revealed plans for one at a recent investor conference. He stated that the company’s new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform created for small SUVs will give rise to a Defender-badged model.

The information provided further clarity on the intriguing fourth model line that would be produced at the company’s Halewood facility alongside the three electric SUVs, which are newer iterations of existing models.

A lot about the new model is revealed by the fact that the smaller Defender will utilise the electric-only EMA design. As a more road-focused variant of the Discovery and Range Rover, it may acquire the Defender Sport brand and hit the market as early as 2027.

The ‘L663’ Defender, which is currently powered by a combustion engine, is its full-size counterpart. It will be far more compact in all aspects than that model.

Contrary to an earlier concept, the EMA platform, which is supposedly intended for the baby Defender, is only being built to accommodate electric powertrains. In 2025, the platform will produce its first car. The car, which will belong to the Range Rover family, is anticipated to be the Range Rover Velar of the following generation. The ‘baby’ Defender will come after, roughly in 2026.