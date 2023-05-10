$!smart #1 Brabus Variant Officially Launched In Malaysia

smart Malaysia recently made the formal announcement that reservations for the smart #1 were now available. It is available in the Malaysian market in three distinct models: Pro, Premium, and Brabus. These models are designed to cater to different preferences and needs of consumers in Malaysia.

The Brabus model stands out as the sporty variant within the lineup, showcasing distinctive design elements. These include an aero kit comprising a vented bonnet, an aggressive front bumper, and a rear spoiler.

It features 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ alloys, exclusive model badging, and eye-catching red brake callipers, further accentuating its sporty appeal and performance-focused design.

Step inside, and you’ll see that the centre infotainment screen, which is 12.8 inches in size regardless of version, controls practically everything. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 processor, a CPU and chipset built for the gaming sector, and its home screen is loaded with visuals and information.

Unlike some of the Chinese models and Teslas, we get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Many critical system settings are hidden in submenus; for example, turning off the system’s too-loud fake engine sounds will take you deep into the system, while adjusting your mirrors takes tapping the screen and then repeatedly pushing the steering wheel controls.

It also boasts a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a ten-inch heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a Beats audio system with 13 speakers. There’s also a Beats EQ setting to improve the sound quality. Also featured is the Qi wireless charging.