$!smart #1 Brabus Variant Officially Launched In Malaysia

smart Malaysia recently made the formal announcement that reservations for the smart #1 were now available. It is available in the Malaysian market in three distinct models: Pro, Premium, and Brabus. These models are designed to cater to different preferences and needs of consumers in Malaysia.
The Brabus model stands out as the sporty variant within the lineup, showcasing distinctive design elements. These include an aero kit comprising a vented bonnet, an aggressive front bumper, and a rear spoiler.
It features 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ alloys, exclusive model badging, and eye-catching red brake callipers, further accentuating its sporty appeal and performance-focused design.
Step inside, and you’ll see that the centre infotainment screen, which is 12.8 inches in size regardless of version, controls practically everything. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 processor, a CPU and chipset built for the gaming sector, and its home screen is loaded with visuals and information.
Unlike some of the Chinese models and Teslas, we get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Many critical system settings are hidden in submenus; for example, turning off the system’s too-loud fake engine sounds will take you deep into the system, while adjusting your mirrors takes tapping the screen and then repeatedly pushing the steering wheel controls.
It also boasts a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a ten-inch heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a Beats audio system with 13 speakers. There’s also a Beats EQ setting to improve the sound quality. Also featured is the Qi wireless charging.
The smart #1 Brabus model is designed with high-performance enthusiasts in mind. It boasts a bold exterior design and a vibrant interior, perfectly reflecting the electric pulse performance that this model offers. This variant is tailored to appeal to those who are passionate about powerful and exhilarating electric driving experiences.
This variant focuses on high performance, boasting a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. It features a 422hp and 543Nm of torque Dual-motor All-Wheel-Drive powertrain, delivering great handling and traction, with a practical WLTP Range of 400km.
Here are some features of the Brabus variant:
Length: 4,270mm
Width: 1,822mm
Height: 1,636mm
Wheelbase: 2,750mm
Kerb Weight: 1,900kg
Boot Space: 323 to 411 litres/986 litres (rear seats folded)
Front Trunk Space: 15 litres
Battery and Charging:
Battery Type: 66kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)
Range (WLTP): 400km
AC Charging: 22kW; 10-80% in three hours
DC Charging: 150kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes
The #1 Brabus variant offers a range of eye-catching colour schemes, characterised by their two-tone design that incorporates a contrasting roof. Among the enticing options available are Atom Grey-Matte, which exudes a contemporary aesthetic. For those seeking a more dynamic look, the combination of Atom Grey-Matte with a Radiant Red roof adds a vibrant touch.
The Meta Black with Radiant Red roof presents a fusion of sophistication and boldness. Cyber Silver with Radiant Red roof choice balances a sleek silver tone with a pop of energising red. Meanwhile, the Digital White with Black roof option offers a modern appeal with a monochromatic contrast.
For a more striking presence, Laser Red with a Black roof provides a vivid red paired with a sleek black roof. Lastly, Cyber Silver with a Black roof delivers a refined appearance with a subtle yet effective interplay of silver and black elements.
The price range for smart #1 Pro, Premium, and Brabus, inclusive of Sales and Service Tax (on the road, without insurance), ranges from RM200,000 to RM250,000. Interested customers can secure their booking and personalise their smart #1 through the Hello smart App, available for download on major app stores. For more information, customers can visit the smart #1 website at https://my.smart.com/#/.