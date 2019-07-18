Smarter, safer drive with new Hino 700 series AMT

HINO Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (HMSM), a subsidiary of Hino Motors Ltd, officially launched its new Hino 700 Series heavy-duty lorries with 16-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) technology, this morning.

The long-awaited feature for this series was finally introduced due to the high demand from fleet customers.

At the launch in Subang Jaya, HMSM announced that the new 700 Series focuses on its new variants – 4x2, 6x2 and 6x4 Prime Movers.

“Due to land routes and ground transportation being the main distribution mechanism for most logistics companies in Malaysia, the new Hino 700 Series AMT make them ideal delivery and heavy construction vehicles.

“The Total Industry Volume (TIV) of heavy-duty prime mover lorries in the Malaysian market is approximately 1,200-1,700 units yearly, and the demand for heavy-duty lorries with AMT is up to 50% more than manual transmission, as AMT offers more advantages in terms of reduction of fuel consumption, improvement of driving comfort, and shifting quality.”

HMSM managing director Atsushi Uchiyama said: “Hino is proud to have a long-standing number one position in the market in various segments, including light and medium-heavy commercial vehicles, as well as buses.”

“We are the only brand that produces a full line-up of commercial vehicles, and our flagship Hino 700 Series is now better than ever before with AMT technology, making them smarter, safer trucks for our customers. This launch marks a milestone in the company’s history as we widen our range and challenge new business areas.”

AMT – Improving fuel-efficiency and driver safety

An ultimate combination of Japanese engineering and build, the three new models are complete built-up (CBU) lorries made in Japan and promise genuine Japanese parts with quality, durability and reliability.

The new Hino new 700 Series AMT heavy-duty lorries are fitted to the 16-speed mechanical auto synchromesh ZF16 transmission with power assistance, making it easier to shift gears at higher speeds.

It also helps to reduce driver fatigue from constant gear and clutch shifting, allowing for a more comfortable drive. This allows drivers to focus on the road without shifting gears for fuel-efficient driving.

Drivers are also given the option to select a sequential manual transmission for on-demand shifting conditions.

With AMT, customers will also be able to sustain a lower operational cost through lower fuel consumption and clutch replacement cost, as the trucks manoeuvre through heavy traffic roads.