Smog: Perodua carnival postponed

PERODUA has decided to postpone the MYPerodua Nation carnival until further notice, in light of the worsening haze situation nationwide.

The carnival was supposed to take place from tomorrow to Sunday at the Setia City Oval Lawn in Setia Alam.

“The Air Pollutant Index (API) in the vicinity has been reported to be in excess of 200, which is very unhealthy. Perodua cannot, and will not, put the health and well-being of its valued customers, visitors and staff on duty at risk,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“We apologise wholeheartedly for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by the postponement of MYPerodua Nation,” he said.

“We are studying all possible alternatives and will revert on the event’s status in due course.”