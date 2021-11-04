Sorry, no 11-seater Staria

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM), which just launched its luxurious seven-seater MPV Staria Premium (pix), has no plans to introduce the 11-seater version into the Malaysian market.

The company said the Grand Starex will remain HSDM’s sole 11-seater MPV retailed in the market.

With the launch of the Staria Premium, HSDM is expanding its MPV offerings; the Staria Premium is Hyundai’s first luxurious MPV at par with premium Japanese MPVs and it sits in a category that is a notch higher from the Grand Starex.

The Grand Starex features a 2.5L turbodiesel engine that is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, swivel seats on the second row, a suite of safety features, and overhead display monitor among other features.

The Staria Premium is made to order directly from South Korea, with a starting price of RM358,888 (applicable for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road price inclusive of the Penjana Sales Tax waiver but excludes insurance) with a two-year or 50,000km (whichever comes first) warranty, while the Grand Starex retails at a starting price of RM165,888 (applicable for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road price inclusive of the Penjana Sales Tax waiver but excludes insurance) with a five-year or 300,000km warranty (whichever comes first) as well as three years of free service.