$!Special edition Benelli scooter

MFORCE Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd has released the latest variant of the Benelli VZ125i Special Edition (N1) scooter, which has changed graphics and colours.
The selling price of this edition is RM5,838, excluding registration and road tax.
“Designed by the Benelli design team, the VZ125i’s looks are eye-catching and exciting. Its streamlined styling is dynamic and limitless, as Benelli often does,” says the company.
The VZ125i now has a new colour options – Yellow (pix), Red Brown and Light Blue.
The scooter is powered by a single overhead camshaft, single-cylinder, four-stroke 124cc engine with constant velocity transmission (CVT) drive system. It produces 8.4hp at 7,500rpm with a maximum torque of 9.2Nm at 6,000rpm.
“The front end is trimmed with LED headlights, complete with bright DRL. The digital meter display panel shows the speedometer, tachometer, and fuel level. All information is easy to read, even in the dark. With just a quick glance, you can see the information you need,” says the company.
“The telescopic type front suspension system and the Kayaba (KYB) single shock absorber at the rear contribute the ability to absorb well all shocks. It will undoubtedly be a much more comfortable ride, especially while on uneven routes.”
This scooter’s safety features include a single-disc front brake and anti-theft magnetic lock system.
Its other features include a 4.9-litre fuel tank, an underseat USB port, hanging hook behind the front fairing and a small space in the cockpit, for small items.
The VZ125i Special Edition (N1) is now available on the market, at Benelli authorised dealers.
It comes with two-year/20,000km manufacturer’s warranty and an online spare parts purchase service by MForce Bike Holdings.