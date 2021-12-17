$!Special edition Benelli scooter

MFORCE Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd has released the latest variant of the Benelli VZ125i Special Edition (N1) scooter, which has changed graphics and colours.

The selling price of this edition is RM5,838, excluding registration and road tax.

“Designed by the Benelli design team, the VZ125i’s looks are eye-catching and exciting. Its streamlined styling is dynamic and limitless, as Benelli often does,” says the company.

The VZ125i now has a new colour options – Yellow (pix), Red Brown and Light Blue.

The scooter is powered by a single overhead camshaft, single-cylinder, four-stroke 124cc engine with constant velocity transmission (CVT) drive system. It produces 8.4hp at 7,500rpm with a maximum torque of 9.2Nm at 6,000rpm.