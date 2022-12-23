$!Special edition for end of Kia Stinger production

Only 1,000 units to be available worldwide

WITH the Kia Stinger model line coming to an end – after just 5 years – the Korean carmaker has prepared a special edition as a farewell. Known as the Stinger Tribute Edition, only 1,000 units will be available for sale worldwide. While declining sales have been the main reason for its short life in the market, Kia recognises that the sporty sedan made ‘a significant contribution to the brand’, and denotes an important chapter in the story of Kia’s high-performance ethos.

Ultimate specification The Tribute Edition will have an ‘ultimate specification’ expanded from the Stinger 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 GT. In addition to the existing Ascot Green paint finish, customers are offered the choice of a new Moonscape matte grey paint hue.

Further sophistication is provided by the black finish that adorns the sleek housing of the exterior mirrors, the arresting black Brembo brake calipers and the evocative 19-inch gloss black design wheels. “The Stinger Tribute Edition. Featuring an exclusive colour and interior trim never before seen on the sedan, it also serves as a fitting celebration of the Stinger’s contribution to the Kia brand,” said Chang-Sung Ryu, Senior Vice-President and Head of Purchase CX Design Sub-division.

Technology-infused cabin Inside, a carefully curated collection of design and material upgrades further enhance the sporting ambience of the Stinger’s spacious, technology-infused cabin. Bespoke Terracotta brown leather enriches the sports seat, and the material’s timeless appeal extends to features such as the steering wheel, door side trim and door handles. The application of a numbered door sill plate on the driver’s side provides authentication of exclusivity.