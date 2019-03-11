Spend & Sweep at a hypermarket with Caltex

CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, the market retailer for the Caltex brand, is inviting Malaysians to take part in its latest exhilarating initiative – the “Spend & Sweep” promotion campaign, in partnership with local hypermarket chain Mydin.

Company country chairman Shahid Ahmed said: “We received an overwhelming response from the previous rounds of our ‘Spend & Sweep’ campaign at Mydin Bukit Mertajam in Penang and Mydin Gong Badak in Terengganu, where our winners have accumulatively won shopping sprees worth a total of RM57,000.

“We owe the success of this campaign to our loyal customers and would like to thank them by continuously providing top-notch services and high-quality products that go beyond their expectations.”

The recently concluded second round of the “Spend & Sweep” challenge at Mydin Gong Badak, Terengganu, saw nine winners walking away with RM3,000 worth of goodies each within the given time of three minutes.

With the final “Spend & Sweep” challenge set to happen in Mydin USJ on March 22, Caltex is inviting Malaysians to be one of the final 16 lucky customers to win an amazing shopping spree at Mydin worth RM3,000 when they:

- Spend RM30.00 and above in a single receipt on fuel purchases (RON97, RON95 and diesel) at any Caltex stations with Caltex Journey card and B Infinite card, which is equivalent to one entry; and/or*,

- Spend RM30 and above in a single receipt on purchases at any Mydin outlets, which is equivalent to one entry; and/or**,

- Combine both receipts from Caltex and Mydin, which brings a bonus entry (i.e. a total of three entries).*

*All fuel transactions using the Caltex Journey card and B Infinite card will be automatically recorded, hence it is not required to submit the Caltex receipts onto the contest portal.

**All Mydin receipt(s) must be submitted to the contest portal at www.caltexjourney.com.my to earn the Mydin entry.