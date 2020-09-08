Spend at Starbucks to win a Peugeot SUV

NASIM Sdn Bhd, the official distributor for the Peugeot brand in Malaysia, is collaboration with Starbucks Malaysia in the “Starbucks Sip & Win” contest.

Participants stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth up to RM160,000, including the new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus.

The company says it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win the multi-award winning Peugeot.

“The new Peugeot 3008 SUV Plus underscores the French marque’s expertise in crafting a highly successful SUV that is built with sophisticated interior and advanced technology that invites its occupants to experience comfort, serenity and luxury.

“It is a privilege to collaborate with one of Malaysians favourite established coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, in this 'Sip and Win' contest. With the new restrictions order, many of us prefer to be in a safer environment and are always on the go which is in line with Peugeot’s tagline ‘Motion & e-Motion’,” said Datuk Nik Hamdam Nik Hassan, group CEO (automotive group) of Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“Just like Starbucks, Peugeot has an identity of being a lifestyle brand that offers contemporary style and innovative technology to create a brand new driving experience. I'm sure both Peugeot and Starbucks will benefit from this collaboration.”

In addition to the grand prize, Starbucks Malaysia will be giving away five Sony WH-1000MX wireless headphones, seven Starbucks Holiday Edition Swarovski tumblers and also fifty preloaded Starbucks Cards.

The draw of the top three prizes, including the Grand Prize, will be picked in front of a live audience early next year.

To participate in the Starbucks Sip & Win Contest, customers will only need to spend a minimum of RM30 in a single receipt with their Starbucks Card or mobile app in any stores in Malaysia between Sept 1 and Nov 30.

The contest is open to all Starbucks Rewards members who are aged 18 and above and residing in Malaysia.

For more information on how to participate, visit https://peugeot.com.my/starbucks-sip-win-contest.