$!Sportster S officially launched here

LOCAL importer and distributor of Harley-Davidson products Didi Resources Sdn Bhd launched the all-new “sport custom motorcycle”, the Sportster S, last Friday.

Harley-Davidson states that the new bike ushers in a new era of Sportster performance, designed with a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension, for a responsive, intuitive handling on a stylish and powerful ride.

An addition to the 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line, the Sportster S was unveiled on July 14, via a global virtual launch.

The Sportster S is powered by a 121hp, 1,250cc “Revolution Max” V-twin engine and is equipped with a host of technologies designed to the enhance the riding experience.

Three pre-programmed, selectable ride modes (Sport, Road and Rain) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle – plus two custom modes for the rider to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preferences or for special situations.

Cornering rider safety enhancements, a collection of technologies intended to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions, are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn.

All those technology intervention are presented on a round, 4.0-inch-diameter TFT screen, which also displays all instrumentation and supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device and helmet headset, including music, incoming and outgoing calls.

The powertrain is a stressed member of the chassis, eliminating the traditional frame, a design that significantly reduces motorcycle weight and results in a very stiff chassis that contributes to precise handling. A welded tubular steel trellis swingarm features a braced design and stamped X-member to further stiffen the chassis.

The Sportster S model is pre-wired for accessory heated hand grips for added comfort in wet-and-cold weather and is equipped with two dedicated power points for heated riding gear (heated hand grips and heated riding gear/apparel each sold separately), plus a USB-C port for charging a phone or other device.

Other standard features include fully adjustable, premium Showa front inverted fork and rear suspension, Brembo brake system, lightweight cast aluminium rims, cruise control, proximity-based security system, all-LED lighting system, high-mount 2-into-1-into-2 exhaust, slim solo seat inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker, wide-profile tyres and lightweight magnesium engine covers,

The new Sportster S sells from RM92,900 and is available in Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl and Midnight Crimson.