NAZA Kia Malaysia today unveiled the new top-of-the-range GT-Line variant of their best-selling compact car, the youthful, stylish and fun-to-drive Picanto, for the Malaysian market.

“Following the successful launch of the Kia Picanto 1.2 EX model last year, Naza Kia Malaysia is thrilled to introduce a new sporty variant of the innovative A-segment car which has stolen the hearts of Malaysian road users,” said Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd automotive group CEO Datuk Samson Anand George.

“We are confident the Kia Picanto GT-Line will receive no less attention on the road with its extra stylish appeal and nimble performance,”

The new Picanto GT-Line boasts new features designed to add a level of excitement to the Picanto line-up.

Unique to the GT-Line variant are the new colour accents on the full body kit and Kia’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille at the front to add to the aggressive stance.

Perfecting the muscular expression are sporty-looking dual exhaust pipes at the rear of the GT-Line.

This new variant is further fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels and pedals, LED daytime running lights and fog lamps, shark-fin antenna, and keyless entry.

The large 7.0-inch floating touchscreen houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ ready functionality for full smartphone integration, suitable for the young and the young at heart.

The GT-Line is also equipped as standard with a sporty D-cut steering wheel, a rear-view parking camera, wireless smartphone charger and USB port.

For maximum convenience, the GT-Line variant also comes equipped with Full Auto Temperature Control (FATC) which automatically maintains the set cabin temperature for a comfortable drive.

The new Picanto is carefully crafted with top-notch safety features, featuring an Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) body construction and six standard airbags (dual front, side and curtain airbags).

Active safety features are also included, such as standard-fit Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), to ensure stability under braking and cornering.

On top of that, the innovative New Picanto GT-Line comes with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) – a key technology adopted to enhance safety in urban environments and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) which prevents rolling back while on a slope when releasing the brakes.

Exterior colours include Titanium Silver, Clear White and an exclusive Aurora Black Pearl colour.

Available now from RM57,888 (on-the-road without insurance), the new Picanto GT-Line comes with five years warranty with unlimited mileage*. Visit your nearest authorised Kia showroom for more information.

*Terms and conditions apply.