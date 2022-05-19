$!SRT800 adventure bike is here

AFTER the recent launch of QJMotor SRK600, MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd launched the SRT800 during the official opening ceremony of the Benelli Best Shop Shah Alam by i-City Motoworld, Shah Alam, on Sunday.

The SRT800 comes in two variants, the Standard (pix, top) and X (pix, bottom).

The former sells for RM39,888 while the X is RM42,888 (excluding road tax and insurance).

Both variants use a dual overhead camshaft, inline two-cylinder, eight-valve, 754cc engine producing a maximum 75hp at 8,500rpm and 67Nm at 6,500rpm.

Other features include inverted fork, dual-channel anti-lock brake system, Brembo calipers, twin 320mm discs at the front, single 260mm disc at the rear, assist and slipper clutch system and five -inch TFT screen with three optional modes; day, night and auto (for auto, the screen will change according to the intensity or brightness of the light regardless of the weather or speed, while riding), a USB port and an 18.5-litre fuel tank.

The difference between the SRT800 and SRT800X is that the Standard variant uses 120/70-R17 (front) and 180/55-R17 (rear) tyres with alloy rims, while the X variant uses 110/80-R19 (front) and 150/70-R17 with the spoke-type rim.

The X variant’s seat height is 835mm and the Standard’s is 810mm.

As for overall height, the X variant’s is 1,405mm, while the Standard measures 1,390mm.

The X variant’s weight is 260kg and the Standard tips the scales at 254kg.

The Standard variant comes in Stone Grey and Passion Red, while the X variant comes in Sea Blue and Cadmium Green.

Each bike comes with a two-year/20,000km manufacturer’s warranty and an online genuine parts purchase service by MForce Bike Holdings.