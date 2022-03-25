Step Up Agility Finance for EQA250

WITH the launch of the all-new, all-electric EQA250 (pix) in Malaysia, Mercedes-Benz Financial on Wednesday announced the “Step Up Agility Financing” programme to further encourage the nation’s EV adoption.

The financial package enables customers to have regular fixed monthly instalments over a set period, tailored for individuals who seek luxury, value, unrivalled benefits and peace of mind behind the wheel.

For the EQA250, there are two five-year Step Up Financing plans available. The first option is the initial monthly instalments of RM2,288* for the first two years, followed by RM4,148* for the third to fifth year of tenure.

The second option is RM2,288* for the first year, followed by RM2,688* for the second year and RM3,994* for the third to fifth year of tenure.

Customers may also adjust their down payments to further reduce their instalments as well as opt for additional insurance coverage and service maintenance.

With the Guaranteed Future Value, customer may opt to refinance, return or keep the vehicle at the end of the tenure. Mercedes-Benz will buy the car back at a predetermined price if customers opt for return.

In addition to the Step Up Agility Financing, with Mobility Plus, customers will be entitled to a replacement car not more than four years old with free drop-off and pick up within 24 hours of approval for convenience.

There is also the option to Lease&Go where customers can lease the EQA250 from four years and below, starting from RM5,392* monthly instalments.

The leasing option has zero down payment, zero depreciation and disposal risk, Mobility Plus as well as motor insurance and road tax.

The EQA comes with the standard four years unlimited Mercedes-Benz Warranty. While for the high-voltage battery, the warranty is eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.

Customers who opt to have the wallbox installed will receive two years warranty by the manufacturer.

*Terms and conditions apply. Illustrated based on 10% down payment. Instalment per month is based on 10,000km per year. Mobility Plus only covers the first two years of the agreement. However, if it is on a one-year tenure, only one year of Mobility Plus will be offered. If there are any further forms of retail support, the instalment will be lower.