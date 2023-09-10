Subaru Revives The TR Moniker With The 2024 WRX TR

SUBARU is bringing back a blast from the past with the revival of the TR moniker, last seen in 2006 when it stood for “Tuner Ready”. The 2024 WRX TR, however, takes a different direction, presenting a performance-focused model with significant upgrades and modifications for enthusiasts.

In the pursuit of enhanced performance, the WRX TR boasts a high-performance Brembo braking system with red 6-piston front callipers, red 2-piston rear callipers, larger pads, rotors, and an enlarged brake master cylinder. This configuration significantly elevates stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel for a truly exhilarating driving experience.

The TR trim is finely tuned for exceptional handling, featuring stiffer springs, revised damping rates, and a retuned steering rack. These modifications provide improved body control and steering response while maintaining a comfortable ride. Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires, sized at 245/35 R19, are standard, ensuring grip in both wet and dry conditions alongside enhanced braking performance.

A notable addition for the WRX TR equipped with a manual transmission is the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, offering a suite of advanced safety features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The WRX TR displays a bold and aggressive design, featuring Subaru’s iconic hexagonal grille, compact headlight design, and a broad front hood scoop. Prominent character lines emphasise the sports sedan’s strength and performance capability, while the rear taillights glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma. The interior is graced with Recaro seats, embodying a Y-shaped design for increased support during performance driving.

Exclusive 19-inch multi-spoke wheels in a satin grey finish, deletion of the power moonroof for weight reduction and lower centre of gravity, and the latest Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system further elevate the WRX TR’s status.

Powering the WRX TR is a potent 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru Boxer engine, delivering 271hp at 5,600 rpm and 350Nm of torque across a broad range of 2,000-5,200 rpm. The famed Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring are standard features, ensuring a dynamic and engaging driving experience.

Pricing details for the 2024 Subaru WRX TR will be announced later this year.