By AZLAN RAMLI SOME of us love to be surprised and even provoked when it comes to a new car model that is replacing a current one from the same nameplate. The thrill, excitement and even bewilderment when viewing questionable “leaked” photos and blurry “spyshots” of a “disguised” upcoming model from your favourite marques add colour to our car-loving lives, especially when those models look vastly different than the one it will soon replace. When the official reveal happens, we – particularly the potential buyers, owners of the previous/replaced models as well as motoring journalists and car geeks – go either the “Whatthe...” or “Oh wow...” way. We enthusiastically applaud or have face-palming moments, both for many reasons. While some swoon at the new car’s sleek, sexy lines and interior, some get disappointed at the “old” things under its skin, i.e. powertrain and/or drivetrain carried over from the preceding model.

On the fringes of that circle of consumers and observers are some weird people who prefer evolution rather than revolution. I’d like to think that we (yes, I’m one of them) are a minority who’d rather see a product being continuously refined and perfected by its creator to suit the current “motorsphere”, while relentlessly seeking that ever-elusive man-machine perfection, for all and in all countries the car is sold in. We don’t mind an “old” engine, transmission, suspension system and/or the rest of the powertrain and drivetrain, or even the platform, but we very much prefer to see updates, tweaks and improvements that result in a better car, in almost every way. A dramatic-looking set of headlamps, fierce and imposing new grille, concert-level speakers, battlecruiser cockpit and snazzy rims may be nice, but they are not as important as driving dynamics or even safety, for that matter. Now, I have to admit that when the new Passat was launched and unveiled in front of me in January this year, I had a duhhh moment for a few seconds, before breaking into a smile and approvingly nodding my head. In those few seconds, I went “Huh?? This is the new car? Looks the same like the recent ones I borrowed a couple of times from VW Malaysia...” And then it hit me, especially after remembering what the company’s boss had said a few minutes before the unveiling, where I also went through the press release again. I could see that the new Passat has been well-refined as a product, without too much emphasis on looks. It’s more function than form, inside and out. A lot more. To non-enthusiasts – and even many owners of the last Volkswagen Passat, the new Passat 2.0TSI Elegance looks the same as its predecessor. However, Volkswagen’s latest family/executive saloon features a complete redesign of the exterior and interior, improved connectivity and updated lighting signatures – all resulting in refined, elegant lines and unbeatable functionality.

Power A benchmark within its class, the new Passat boasts an updated 2.0TSI turbocharged engine. Paired with a new and improved seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) – making this car the first front-wheel-drive Volkswagen model in Malaysia to come with this transmission system, it is able to unleash an impressive 187.4 horses and 320Nm of maximum torque. Connectivity Pretty much all new and better things here, in the new Passat: - A new and improved 11.7-inch digital cockpit for “absolute clarity”, thanks to a high-resolution display colour thin-film transistor (TFT) similar to that of a premium smartphone and incorporates functions and features in 2D and 3D graphic display, for navigation and media. - A six-view customisable screen offers a new level of personalisation with over 30 combination options. - The infotainment system is no less impressive – a 9.2-inch touchscreen makes it easier to navigate with voice control, gesture control and a customisable three-view split screen. - Wireless AppConnect with Apple Car Play for the first time in Malaysia, in the new Passat. - Wide range of connectivity options through a capacitive touch display, three illuminated USB-C ports and Bluetooth connectivity for mobile and audio streaming.

Exterior With a sharper and more dynamic appearance, the new Passat is a result of targeted enhancements on a proven design concept. Yes, this is the part people like me prefer! A refreshed front and rear profile distinguish it from its previous iteration, while other distinctions include the “Passat” lettering stretched across its rear and bold 18-inch “Liverpool” alloy wheels. Adding to its character is a redesigned lighting signature – an all-LED headlight system, front and rear sequential turn signals and a three-wing tail lamp design – completing the overall look of this global bestseller. Interior There is an assortment of new materials and decorative design elements that provide the cabin with a luxurious and stylish ambience. Updates include newly-designed door trims, 30-colour ambient lighting and a new leather multi-function steering wheel with new ergonomic multi-function button for convenience and connectivity at the touch of a button. Another new feature inside is a power-operated roll-up rear sunshade.

Safety This new Passat has all the goodies from the last one (Blind Spot Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control [ESC], Anti-lock Braking System [ABS] and Brake Assist [BA], Intelligent Crash Response System [ICRS] as well as Hill-hold Control, Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and Proactive Passenger Protection System), with two new features added – Side Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (with 180-degree detection range of up to 50 metres) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Colours, price Six colours and two finishes. Metallics are Aquamarine Blue, Manganese Grey, Reflex Silver and Tamarind Brown, while pearl-effect ones are Deep Black and a new Oryx White. Pearl-effect colours are available without any additional surcharge to the overall price of the new Passat, which is RM189,012 (on-the-road, excluding insurance, for West Malaysia).