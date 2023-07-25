$!Sugar-Cane Cars Slow Down EV Adoption In Brazil

SPECIALITY automobiles running on any blend of petrol and ethanol were Brazil’s novel approach to reducing tailpipe emissions for two decades, helping the country boast just a quarter of the road pollution of other nations its size.

While other countries are pushing the EV agenda, Brazil is standing its ground while several of the other leading economies in the world set out specific plans to ultimately stop selling automobiles with combustion engines. The most widely used models in the nation are so-called flexible-fuel cars that can operate entirely on biofuel made from sugar cane, making them generally more environmentally friendly than pure petrol engines.

According to the Secretary for Industrial Development Uallace Moreira Lima, Brazil will map a course to minimise its reliance on automobiles that operate only on petrol when it presents its new auto-industry strategy as early as next month. However, it won’t affect the favoured flex-fuel models.

These sugar-cane-powered vehicles are less expensive to maintain than gasoline-powered cars, which reduced Brazil’s vulnerability to oil shortages that severely damaged the economy in the 1970s. These automobiles received positive feedback from customers and developed a devoted following.

The slower EV uptake in Brazil is not unusual. Government officials, well-known sugar producers, and well-known automakers are all working hard to maintain ethanol in petrol. This support comes in a variety of forms, including a number of pro-ethanol regulations, such as lower taxes at the pump and a federal carbon credit programme that essentially rewards ethanol mills, as well as little investment in the infrastructure for charging EVs or the production of batteries.