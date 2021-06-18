Sustainable Michelin racing tyre

AT the 2021 “Movin’On” global sustainable mobility summit, tyre company Michelin transformed ambition into action by presenting a couple of innovations that address some of the major challenges impacting the future of mobility.

Designed to make transportation more efficient while conserving resources, Michelin’s latest solutions represent core enablers in the efforts being pursued by Movin’On and its ecosystem to foster mobility that is gentler on the planet.

One of them is a racing tyre containing 46% sustainable materials, fitted to the GreenGT Mission H24 (pix) hydrogen-powered prototype developed for endurance racing.

With its totally new innovation engineered for motorsports, Michelin has found what many observers thought was impossible – a way to make a tyre with high sustainable content that still delivers superior on-track performance.

The very high percentage was achieved by increasing the tyre’s natural rubber content and using recycled carbon black recovered from end-of-life tyres. Other bio-sourced or recycled sustainable materials used in the tyre include such everyday items as orange and lemon rind, sunflower oil, pine resin and recycled steel from aluminium cans.

As a real-world technological laboratory, motorsports enable Michelin to develop and test new high-tech solutions in extreme usage conditions. With this innovative partnership, Michelin is showcasing its ability to incorporate an ever-higher proportion of sustainable materials into its products without compromising on their performance.

This year, Michelin announced its commitment to using 100% sustainable materials in all its tyres by 2050.

This commitment will reach an initial milestone in 2030, with a Group-wide target of having 40% sustainable materials in its tyres.

Alongside that commitment, Michelin also uses eco-design processes to attenuate its tyres’ environmental impact at every stage in their lifecycle, from raw materials sourcing and production to road use and recycling.

“We share a core value with Movin’On and its partners, namely the deep belief that mobility and movement in the broadest sense of the term, are inherent to life and a source of progress,” says Michelin managing chairman Florent Menegaux.

“The two innovative solutions we are presenting at this year’s global sustainable mobility summit offer tangible, real-world proof of our determination to make mobility increasingly sustainable.”