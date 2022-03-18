$!Suzuki GSX-R1000R: One letter and it’s track-ready

Spicy version is always more fun

By AZLAN RAMLI AFTER winning the 16th FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) title in 2016 – impressively its 12th victory since the first championship’s in 2001– with the GSX-R1000, Suzuki surely wanted to keep its “Gixxer” victorious in the following years. Out came a refreshed 1000 and also the 1000R later in that same year; the latter obviously a specced-up model of the former. The bike did not win the EWC titles in the 2017-18 (since Sept 2016 the championship runs from Sept to July the following year) and 2018-19 seasons, but won it again in 2019-20 and last year, its 14th victory in the EWC’s 21-year-old history. Unlike the previous victories won on the 1000, last year’s championship winner was the 1000R. Like the 1000, the 1000R’s compact, liquid-cooled, dual overhead camshaft, 999.8cc, inline-four-cylinder engine was designed with a high level of top-end performance plus strong low- to mid-range power.

The bike also features the Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) to increase high engine rpm power without losing low- to mid-range power. Featuring a six-speed close-ratio transmission, the bike has a lower primary gear ratio compared to its predecessor for stronger acceleration. There is a bi-directional quick shift system that allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, which is always a good feature to have, especially on the race track. The shifter linkage can also be easily set up for reverse pattern, enabling GP-style shifting even with the quick-shifter in use. A programmable shift light on the main instrument panel meanwhile, sends out a visual alert to the rider to shift when a certain engine rpm is reached. During the few days I spent on this 1000R, my rides were nothing but fun, thrilling and comfortable, considering the very sporty seating position on it and the Klang Valley traffic. A lot of credit goes to the suspension system and the Suzuki Clutch Assist System’s (SCAS) multi-plate, wet clutch which acts as a slipper clutch during downshifts and increases pressure on the plates during acceleration to smoothen engine braking and lighten the clutch lever pull.

What else does the 1000R have that makes it RM11,000 more than its standard 1000 brother?: Launch control, Showa Balance Free Front (BFF) fork and Balance Free Rear Cushion lite (BFRC lite) are among the major, extra features. Also, the Motion Track Brake System, equipped on both the 1000 and 1000R, does something extra on the latter. Working with the IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which constantly monitors vehicle movement in six-directions along three-axes (pitch, roll and yaw) and constantly gives out its input, the Motion Track Brake System reduces rear-wheel lift during very hard braking on the racetrack and is especially effective on downhill sections of track. On the 1000R, the system also optimises brake pressure when the motorcycle is leaning. Launch control This feature makes it easier for the rider to get a good start by automatically limiting engine rpm and optimising torque delivery while the rider holds the throttle twist grip wide open and concentrates on feeding in the clutch lever.

Once launch control is selected using a switch on the right handlebar, the system engages special maps controlling throttle valve opening and ignition timing. The system monitors throttle twist grip position, throttle valve position, engine rpm, gear position, front wheel speed, and rear wheel speed. At the moment of launch, the system is set to hold the engine at ideal rpm for an effective launch. Once the clutch lever is released and the clutch engaged, rpm is no longer limited but throttle opening is controlled to keep the engine at the ideal torque for strong acceleration. The launch control system not only helps the rider get a good initial launch, but also helps reduce the need to close the throttle twist grip prematurely. It does so by working with the bike’s Motion Track Traction Control System (TCS) and controlling throttle valve opening and ignition timing while monitoring front and rear wheel speeds. The launch control system automatically disengages when the rider upshifts into fourth gear or closes the throttle twist grip.

BFF, BFRC lite The suspension system on the 1000R was developed for racing and adapted to mass production. Both the BFF and BFRC lite, complemented by an automatic steering damper, improve cornering traction by delivering smoother, more controlled travel and doing a better job of dealing with pavement imperfections. The front and rear suspension are fully-adjustable. Others LED position lights are located above the SRAD* intakes on each side of the 1000R’s headlight. The vertical taillamps, brake lamps and registration number plate lamp feature LED elements. The LED number plate lamp is about half the size and significantly lighter than a conventional bulb, yet produces more light and is better at resisting vibration, allowing the rear fender assembly to be lighter. The turn signals are LEDs too, making them lighter and brighter. *The Suzuki Ram Air Direct system, used by all Suzuki super sport models since 1996, provides air intakes at the front that force air directly into the airbox.

Other features of the 1000R are similar to the 1000 – full LCD instrumentation, which incorporates SDMS mode and Motion Track TCS level indicators as well as a fuel gauge and readouts showing instantaneous or average fuel consumption, ambient temperature and service reminders. The 1000R also comes with a lighter, more compact battery, which plays a part to make the whole bike about 1kg lighter than the 1000. In November last year, I published an article about the 1000, where I stated that the easy-going bike should be your first-ever super sport ride; “the sport litre to start with”. I also did mention that an extra RM11,000 will get you the much-nicer, still-very-friendly and more track-friendly 1000R.