$!Suzuki GSX-S1000 Katana: For the romantics

Echoes from a sensational past and present-day tech gel in a fun package...

By AZLAN RAMLI WE see motorcycle companies, like their car counterparts, sometimes releasing modern interpretations of their megahits from long ago. But since those hits’ original designers have long left the companies and it is near-impossible to repeat such hits anyway, what we usually see are simply “modern retros” that look so much like the original iconic models, while some have just mild hints of and/or similar decal-colour scheme combos borrowed from those models. Either way, the demand for old-style looks will always be there, thanks to so many bikes currently having looks that can’t really match their prices!

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000S “Katana” you see me riding there is one of those bikes. Die-hard fans and especially owners of the 40-year-old original GSX1100S Katana may either scoff at it or at least slightly nod (just once) in approval; we know that Suzuki did not engineer this 21st century Kat to be what the original, 1980 bike was – a radically-styled model that replaced Suzuki’s stagnated, dull, follow-the-leader Universal Japanese Motorcycle design with what the company called “a European type design” and as a bonus, being the fastest production bike in the world, for a while. The first Katana was the marque’s flagship model and it did look like something out of those spaceships in the era of Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica, back then.

By now, Suzuki’s tip of its two-wheeled spear for public roads is the mighty 300-plus km/h “Ultimate Sport” GSX-1300RR Hayabusa and for race-like performance, you can get the constantly-improved, “Super Sport” GSX-R1000R. But since the original Katana did so much good for Suzuki’s overall image back in the 1980s and the many years on, it is unwise for Suzuki to not capitalise on that nameplate. After all, it still has many fans and even creating new ones – the types who are not so keen to own the now-collector’s-item original Katana (for many reasons related to classic bike ownership) and would rather prefer a modern retro version.

Still sharp, but less aggressive This Katana is neither an old, continuously-improved model nor an entirely original one, as it was based on a few older Suzuki models; the main template used by its Italian design house is the naked GSX-S1000. The powertrain is from the GSX-R1000 K5, which donated its long-stroke, 999cc inline-four engine but with revised cam timing, gearing and new, stainless steel valves to replace older titanium ones. Since this Katana is not made for all-out, top-end performance, it got lower gearing which results in a more generous torque output. Like all bikes with no fairing, let alone a top cowling, you can’t hide from the frontal windblast past 160-170km/h, anyway; it’s just too stressful to go faster than that.

Another contributor to this Katana’s creation was the GSX-1000F, itself derived from the K5. The former gave its adjustable suspension, upright ergonomics and twin-spar aluminium frame to this Kat’s design. All those combinations created a bike that is more urban-focused, aside from honouring the original that created an overwhelming sensation with its radical styling and invoked the spirit of the traditional Japanese sword of the Samurai when it was first released into the market in 1981. It is naturally a better-performing bike than the original too.

Built upon the impressive performance of the K5 engine and the proven stability of the GSX-S1000 chassis, the new Kat is a “bold expression of both excellence in styling and performance, designed to deliver an exciting riding experience”. Paying homage to the original design, the Katana’s pronounced bodywork rests upon a twin-spar, aluminium alloy frame and Superbike-type braced swing arm to provide great roadholding performance.

Its front appearance is punctuated by a sharp face with LED headlamp and LED front position lamps, while in the rear LED combination lamps complete a clean and simplistic design. The bike also features a two-tone multi-function instrument cluster. With other brands coming up with colourful and even interactive, thin-film-transistor LCD displays, this part feels outdated to me, made worse by not being user-friendly and hard to navigate.

This Kat did “deliver an exciting riding experience” during the few days I spent with it – its 147hp, four-stroke, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, double overhead camshaft, fuel-injected 999cc engine and six-speed transmission more than enough to thrillingly and sharply transport me to places. I’m happy with its 215kg (wet) weight but very disappointed with its small, 12-litre fuel tank. Like the GSX-R1000R, this Kat also features Suzuki’s clutch assist system drive line for smooth shifting and engine braking. Its advanced traction control system offers riders four modes (1, 2, 3, Off) that can be adjusted while stationary or on-the-fly, via a handlebar-mounted control.

Control, comfort and manoeuvrability are also enhanced with a fully-adjustable 43mm inverted front fork that has 120mm of stroke. The rear suspension offers 63mm of stroke, tuned for a superb progressive feel and to react efficiently to road surface conditions, delivering an agile and stable feel. The rear monoshock offers adjustable rebound damping and spring pre-load. Stopping power comes in the form of dual floating front brake rotors and Brembo Monobloc brake callipers, assisted by anti-lock brake system.

All my friends who adore the classic Kat also admire the looks on this new one, until they see what’s at the back. There is a small rear fender supported by the swingarm that hugs the rear tyre. Combined with the rear turn signals and number plate, Suzuki says this design “eliminates parts extending from under the seat to give the tail section cleaner lines and a tougher, lighter new look”. My friends and I all agree that it’s simply, utterly ugly!