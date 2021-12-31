$!Suzuki GSX-S750: Urban rocket

If you want a very smooth naked bike with a lot of ‘kick’...

By AZLAN RAMLI



THESE are what it has: A torque-rich, Euro 4-conformed, four-stroke, inline-four, liquid-cooled, double overhead camshaft, 749cc, fuel-injected engine with six-speed transmission. With about 114hp* at 10,500rpm and 81Nm* at 9,000rpm, the GSX-S750 is the brand’s smallest-displacement, four-cylinder “naked” bike. It features a lightweight, brightness-adjustable LCD instrument panel. Readouts include the speedometer, tachometer, traction control mode status, gear position, odometer, dual trip meters, coolant temperatures, driving range, fuel consumption and a clock. You can personalise the tachometer readout from a choice of five display patterns. The switches on the handlebars allow you to select traction control modes and change the LCD information displays on the fly.

The bike sports aggressive styling and posture with its street-fighter inspired, carefully sculpted bodywork. Its thin seat is shaped for sport riding and also to helps make it easier to firmly plant your feet on the ground and combines with the handlebars and footpegs to ensure a comfortable riding position. The aggressive-looking headlight design and fang-shaped position lights were taken directly from the GSX-S1000 (not available in Malaysia). The GSX-S750 also shares the same aluminium footpegs used on that litre bike, which is lightweight and sporty. At the bottom, a bellypan enhances the bike’s aggressive styling and cohesive aesthetics of its overall design.

The GSX-S750’s architecture draws from Suzuki’s racing experience in MotoGP and the brand’s 30-year heritage of the GSX series. Its unique chassis integrates the best qualities of a tubular girder street bike frame and a twin-spar sport bike frame, and is fitted with KYB suspension for precise handling. Engine upgrades include throttle bodies with Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) system that has been designed to unleash better throttle response and torque at the low- to mid-rpm range, while still producing peak performance. Specially-designed camshafts meanwhile, deliver a dynamic wave of smooth torque and strong acceleration. Combined with the use of a race-proven, six-speed, close ratio transmission, the GSX-S750 accelerates quicker than its predecessor yet maintains the same top speed.

The GSX-S750 is equipped with Suzuki Advanced Traction Control offering four modes of riding (1, 2, 3, and Off) with changes easily adjustable via a handlebar-mounted control. Braking performance is enhanced with the use of front Nissin monobloc, four-piston brake calipers and twin, wave-style brake rotors with anti-lock brake system. Power is transferred to the tarmac via a pair of Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 tyres, which are specially tuned for Suzuki. Smooth, sweet-handling, quick... but... This “middleweight performance motorcycle” (says Suzuki) has a powerful engine specially tuned and refined to maximise its potential on streets and on winding roads. The downdraft double-barrel SDTV system ensures efficient combustion and smooth, highly controllable power delivery throughout the engine’s broad power range. Suzuki’s digital ignition system, Idle Speed Control (ISC) and iridium spark plugs contribute to linear throttle response, greater low-end torque production, easier engine startup, lower cold-start emissions and more stable idling. The bike inhales through an airbox that draws air in from three optimised inlets; the resulting intake sound was music to my ears when accelerating.

Sure-footed, nimble and highly responsive, the GSX-S750 is comfortable and smooth. Riding this Suzi in the city is even nicer with its Low-RPM Assist feature. Seamlessly adjusting engine speed during take-off and low-speed running, for smoother power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency, it lets you concentrate more on the clutch (lever) operations rather than both clutch and throttle. This is even more helpful when making U-turns, especially on this 213kg (wet) bike. Standing-start bursts, on the straights and in the corners, it is as any GSX – super-smooth, quick and sweet. It accelerates like a big-bore V-twin, but handles like a much-lighter bike when it comes to rapid lane/corner changes. It is super steady in the corners too, thanks to the very effective chassis, KYB suspension and Bridgestones.

However, all that power at the bike’s top end remained unused in the few days I had it, as its naked-ness simply limited the speeds I could take it to. Despite wearing a fullface helmet, riding jacket, gloves, pants and boots, the frontal windblast was too strong for me and there was nowhere for me to hide from it. This bike is thrillingly-fun up to 160-170km/h but from there, I had to throttle down since it was really not a happy place for me to be at, even with my chin on the tank. A bikini fairing would’ve greatly helped, otherwise it’s a waste of a sweet-handling, powerful bike – the GSX-S750’s little brother, the V-twin, 72-75hp*, 645cc SV650 could get close to 200km/h before losing its breath but somehow, I did not have to lean on the tank and it did not make me feel the need for such a bolt-on accessory on it.