$!Suzuki Introduces Swift Silver Edition in Malaysia – RM145k

SUZUKI Cars Malaysia has unveiled the Suzuki Swift Silver Edition, a special model designed to cater to the needs of the Malaysian market. The launch of this model took place during the grand opening of the first Suzuki 3S Centre in Johor.

The Suzuki Swift Silver Edition, imported exclusively from Japan as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) variant, features an elegant exterior design with a Premium Metallic Silver colour. It is equipped with a 1.4L BOOSTERJET engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering an impressive performance of 140hp and 230Nm of torque at 2,500rpm. Built on the advanced HEARTECT platform, this model places a strong emphasis on safety with enhanced underbody rigidity, ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

The exterior design retains the iconic Swift look, with a large grille featuring red accents, a stylish black hood cover, and side decals. The sporty silhouette is further enhanced with hidden rear door handles, concealed pillars, a rear spoiler, and side mirror covers coated with carbon fibre. To enhance its sporty appeal, an “Akrapovic” carbon fibre exhaust system has been incorporated at the rear.

Inside the Suzuki Swift Silver Edition, you’ll find a sporty ambience with carbon fibre touches adorning the instrument panel, air conditioning switches, and door trim. The car comes equipped with a 10″ Soundstream entertainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enhancing the overall driving experience.