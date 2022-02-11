$!Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure: Go anywhere, anytime on this handsome ride ...

By AZLAN RAMLI WITH distinctive styling that incorporates elements of both Suzuki’s legendary DR-Z Dakar racer and the large dual-sport bike, the DR750S “Big” a.k.a. “DR-Big” (back in 1988), this V-Strom* 1050XT does look handsome; it’s quite inviting too, reassuring you of the fun and joy that lies ahead. Its 850mm seat height is only a few centimetres more than I need but that’s okay. At just 165cm, I was unable to sit on it with both feet flat on the ground and that’s not a problem at all. While stationary, I could only have one foot down and was constantly thankful the bike was not heavier than its 247kg curb weight. Had I have many things in its pair of those aluminium panniers and worse, a pillion rider too, I’d definitely have some problems. But the moment the Suzi takes off, the laws of physics was my bestie! Complemented by a traction control system with four modes of adjustment, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) that let me choose from three different engine power delivery characteristics and a low RPM assist system, it was very easy ride the big Suzi, as well as avoid stalling the engine when pulling away from a stop or manoeuvring through heavy traffic.

Also, be it the chilly highlands or the sunny and humid seaside, the bike’s Easy Start System fires the engine up with just a momentary press of the starter button. The V-Strom also has automatic idle speed control (ISC), which maintains a stable engine idle under all conditions. The output of the bike’s six-speed, close-ratio transmission is managed by a clutch assist system that works like a slipper clutch, allowing a small amount of clutch slip to enable smooth downshifts. It also works as an assist clutch, making the clutch lever pull light and precise. The ease of operation and handling is even better by a Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) that has a delightful suite of rider aides: a motion track anti-lock and combination brake system, hill hold control system, slope dependent control system and load dependent control system that assists braking performance in a variety of conditions. Each of them provided me a stress-free use and convenience during my few days with the V-Strom. The bike’s twin-spar aluminium frame has a good balance of weight and rigidity; it wasn’t even working at half its capacity since the bike only had a solo rider and a small bag of things in one of its panniers. The cast aluminium swingarm is controlled by a single rear shock with remote hydraulic spring preload adjustment so adjusting for cargo or a passenger takes just seconds. Up front, the inverted KYB fork has spring preload adjustment plus both compression and rebound damping force adjustment for easy tuning. On both ends are 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) tubeless, spoke-style wheels wrapped with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 tyres.

The Suzi’s fuel-injected, 90-degree L-twin, liquid-cooled, double overhead camshaft, twin-spark 1,037cc engine is connected to my right hand by a ride-by-wire electronic throttle bodies that delivered smooth, light throttle grip action. I spent several hundred kilometres riding mostly “to nowhere” and the bike was more than sufficient for my needs throughout those few days, with a strong pull off the bottom and superb fuel economy. At night, its stacked, rectangular LED headlight provided excellent road illumination while matching the Dakar Rally bike styling. The Suzi’s lightweight and low-draw LED turn signals are brighter than the signals used on prior V-Strom models. The full LCD screen has a clean and intuitive layout with information displayed in order of priority. The panel also displays information about the aforementioned elements of SIRS. With the instrument panel display and the rocker switch on the left handlebar control, I could change the menu and rider-aid settings. That left switch can also reset the trip meters plus raise and lower the road speed when the cruise control is used. A USB-type accessory slot is conveniently located to the left of the instrument panel; the fused slot ideal for powering a GPS unit or charging mobile devices. A 12-volt DC socket is located under the seat, to be used for charging or powering a range of electrical devices.

No adventure without accessorising A wide variety of accessories are available from Suzuki itself for this bike, including luggage, heated grips, high- and low-profile seats, auxiliary lights and a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel. Additional lock tumblers that match the bike’s ignition key are included, so you can add Suzuki accessory luggage and have the convenience of one-key operation (which does not apply for the panniers/cases and top box/case, unfortunately). Now, those panniers on this Suzi confused and also worried me. Firstly, they were not supposed to be there, since only the higher-specced 1050XT “Adventure”, which Suzuki Malaysia doesn’t sell here, has them. The company told me that the panniers are part of the package for the 1050XT for Malaysia.

Secondly, those panniers jointly made up the widest part of the bike – more than three inches wider than the handlebar end-to-end. That’s just not right, as many motorcyclists and I have always had in our minds that the widest part of any motorcycle should be its handlebars (or at times, its engine quards). A very simple reason for that is safety – if the handlebars can clear narrow spaces, like when filtering through traffic, that means the rest of the bike can go through too. Same like those pair of “whiskers” we used to see on some old lorries. However, since I was too lazy to take them off the Suzi, I simply rode the bike with them on, while constantly keeping in mind the bike’s width right behind me. This beast is ready The V-Strom 1050XT is an impressive machine, no doubt. It has the looks and that typically lasting Japanese build quality, fit and finish; very good (just below impressive) ride and handling. It is not the perfect adventure-overlander machine but it is just as good, if not better in many ways, than its rivals. If you are of the same as height as me (or even a couple of inches less) but not sure if you can handle its weight and height, try it first. If you have a friend who already owns one or a similar bike – and is a buddy enough to help you into his world of long, “adventure” rides, try his machine.