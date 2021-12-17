Swift Sport at 1.18% interest rate this month

NAZA Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd, the official distributor for the new generation of Suzuki cars in Malaysia, recently announced their year-end promotion for the Suzuki Swift Sport.

Future owners of the “hot hatch” can get their favourite vehicle at a lower interest rate of 1.18% only. Swift Sports purchased during this promotion period will come with free window tint and full body coating worth RM4,000.

“We are happy to offer Suzuki enthusiasts the ability to own the new Suzuki Swift Sport at a much lower interest rate. The reintroduction of the new Swift Sport in April this year received overwhelming response from enthusiasts, so we have put together this attractive promotion campaign for the benefit of more future Swift Sport owners. The hot-hatchback has won the hearts of people due to its aggressive styling, all-new drivetrain and responsive handling.” says Datuk Nik Hamdam Nik Hassan, group CEO (automotive group) of Naza Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The Japanese-imported (CBU) Swift Sport comes with the 1.4-litre “Boosterjet” engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter that produces 140hp/230Nm of torque from 2,500rpm.

Kerb weight is 970kg, meaning a nippy and adrenaline-pumping drive from the superb torque-to-weight ratio.

The car’s zero-to-100km/h sprint time is just under eight seconds.

The Swift Sport illuminates the road with its LED projector headlamps outlined by distinctive daytime running lights. In-car entertainment is taken care of by a seven-inch touchscreen multimedia that supports Apple CarPlay. The hatchback also comes with six airbags.

Colour choices are Champion Yellow, Pearl Pure White, Speedy Blue Metallic and Burning Red Pearl Metallic.