Tailgaters to be fined RM1k or imprisoned for three months

Tailgating, the act of driving too closely behind another vehicle, is a hazardous and irresponsible behaviour with numerous negative consequences. Many consider most tailgaters as bullies, as they often create discomfort and insecurity while driving. The issue isn’t about the car model but rather the driver’s behaviour.

While fingers are being pointed at certain brands when it comes to tailgating, it’s important to remember that a bully is a bully, regardless of the model they drive.

In 2015, Penang JPJ director Datuk Hassan Yaakob advised drivers to capture a photo of tailgaters, including the visible vehicle number plate, for potential action by authorities. However, this approach may not have been effective. Recently, a statement from Prolintas on a social media platform revealed that bullies like tailgaters could face fines of up to RM1,000 or imprisonment for up to three months.

Enforcing this regulation poses challenges. Taking a photo of a tailgater while driving is inherently unsafe. While rearview dashcams are available, not everyone can afford them. Therefore, only those with dashcams can file reports using captured footage. Concerned citizens who witness tailgating incidents can also submit reports with evidence via the MyJPJ application.

Unfortunately, MyJPJ’s efficiency in handling such complaints has been questioned. Users have reported delays and a lack of transparency in the process. This raises doubts about the effectiveness of reporting tailgating incidents through official channels.

So, can we effectively stop tailgaters? Well, it ultimately depends on the driver’s mindset.

Given the dissatisfaction with MyJPJ’s response, some may resort to sharing footage on social media platforms to raise awareness about tailgating issues. However, changing the behaviour of tailgaters remains a complex challenge.