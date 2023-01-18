$!Tailor Made Ferrari Roma For 30th Anniversary In China (video)

CHINA may be one of the important markets for supercar brands but as it only began to open to the world in the 1980s, the first official orders for such cars in modern times were actually made within the past few decades. For Ferrari, the first order the company received was from a customer in Beijing in 1992. This year, the company celebrates the 30th anniversary of receiving that first order with a one-of-a-kind Tailor Made Ferrari Roma. Drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship through the many personalisation options offered by the Ferrari Tailor Made programme, the Roma was designed in collaboration with the prominent Chinese designer Jiang Qiong’er.

Jiang Qiong’er, who has developed an international reputation, is much sought after for her work with its roots in the subtlety, beauty and heritage of Chinese culture. Her design vision and distinctive insights, together with her deep understanding of traditional Chinese culture, mirror the aspiration of Ferrari to craft a special Roma for commemorating the special occasion. Together, Ferrari and Qiong’er took inspiration from classic Chinese aesthetics and fused concepts and expertise to achieve a synthesis of Italian design philosophy and Chinoiserie Chic. This Tailor Made Roma embodies the fundamental art and design principles shared by both sides. There is a devotion to detail, a respect for heritage and tradition and, above all, a commitment to exquisite craftsmanship that creates a design language of timeless elegance and simplicity.

The sportscar is coated with distinctive contrasting colours: Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy. The latter finish pays homage to the traditional Chinese carmine red. The stripes running along the body and through the interior are inspired by characteristic features from classical Ming Dynasty furniture. It brings together traditional Chinese-inspired detailing and the sophisticated Italian artistry of the original model.