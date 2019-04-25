Takata airbag inflator: 2003-2007 Honda Accord recalled

HONDA Malaysia today announced a recall of 9,998 units of Accord (2.0L) 2003-2007 year model (pix) for a second replacement of the Takata driver front airbag inflator as a preventive measure.

“Honda Malaysia deeply regrets to inform that this affected Accord (2.0L) 2003-2007 year model was one of the models involved in the previous Takata airbag inflator recalls,” says the company.

“Honda Malaysia truly apologises for the inconvenience caused to customers once again. As customer safety is always Honda’s top priority, the company believes this second recall is necessary as a precautionary action and urges affected customers to replace the defective driver front airbag inflator as soon as possible.

“The second replacement of the defective Takata driver front airbag inflator is free of charge and the cost of the replacement will be borne by the company.

“Honda Malaysia would like to emphasise that all its current selling models are not affected and they will continue to uphold transparency and stringent controls to ensure customer safety.

“As of today, there are no crashes or injuries related to the Takata driver front airbag inflator in the Accord (2.0L) 2003-2007 year model reported in Malaysia.”

Affected customers will receive notification letters from Honda Malaysia with the details of this product recall and stock availability.

Honda Malaysia strongly encourages customers who receive these letters to send their vehicles to any of the 95 Honda authorised dealers for inspection and replacement.

The second replacement airbag inflator stock for these 9,998 units of Accord (2.0L) 2003-2007 year model will be available in stages, and Honda Malaysia is doing its “utmost best” to ensure 100% stock availability in the shortest period of time.

As at April 21, Honda Malaysia has completed more than 243,720 units of Takata driver front airbag inflator replacements, which translates to 92% completion ratio.

The total number of Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflator replacements completed is at more than 527,480 units or 89% completion ratio.

“Honda Malaysia also appeals to affected Honda customers who have yet to have their affected Takata front airbag inflators replaced to do so urgently as it may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated.

“The defective airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or fatality of the driver and passenger.

“Vehicle owners can check their vehicles’ recall status either by logging on to www.honda.com.my or www.productrecall.honda.com.my or by calling Honda Toll Free number at 1-800-88-2020.”