Takata airbag: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recalls certain models

MERCEDES-BENZ Malaysia is conducting a safety recall of potentially affected Takata airbag modules from specific models in compliance with the European type approval.

The company says this measure serves to ensure customers’ safety and gain a deeper understanding of the condition of airbags modules in the vehicle after a prolonged period.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority. In mid-2019, we have decided to execute a worldwide recall of the affected models of Mercedes-Benz cars, vans and trucks. We continue to work closely together with the authorities and Joyson Safety Systems (Takata’s successor organisation) to exchange latest findings and insights.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Daimler AG reassures its customers that all presently produced Mercedes-Benz passenger cars are no longer equipped with Takata (or other manufacturers’) airbags which are based on ammonium nitrate as their primary propellant.

“The company will continue to uphold transparency and stringent quality controls as customer safety is the highest priority at all times.”

Locally, passenger cars across a variety of model platforms, including the 169 (A-Class), 203, 204 (C-Class), X204 (GLK), 207 (E-Coupe/ Convertible), 212 (E-Class), 164 (ML- and GL-Class), 251 (R-Class), 171 (SLK), 197 (SLS AMG) from production period 2004 - 2016 have been identified as models covered under this programme.

All affected Mercedes-Benz owners can check their vehicle identification number on the Mercedes-Benz microsite or by calling the company’s customer care centre 1-800-88-1133 to confirm if their car has been identified for this voluntary monitoring programme.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact your Mercedes-Benz authorised dealers, its customer care centre or use its online booking facility upon the receipt of the notification to replace the airbag, subject to parts availability.

Customers will also be updated online and offered a new replacement airbag, free of charge should their airbag be affected.