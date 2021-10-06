Tan Chong aftersales tops global Nissan award

TAN Chong Aftersales Division recently emerged as the winner in the Global Nissan Aftersales Award 2020 (GNAA), making it three wins since 2017 as the best achieving Nissan dealer for aftersales services within Asia and Pacific region.

The GNAA is one of the most prestigious honors by Nissan Motor Co Ltd (NML), aimed to motivate and improve aftersales operational excellence, and enhance customer service experience across the globe.

The award is granted to the best performing Nissan dealer according to a set of standards covering the aspect of parts and service performance, customer service and satisfaction, and quality of business management.

“We are proud to be recognised as the best amongst Nissan Aftersales dealers from across the region and to win three times since 2017 is a testament to our focused customer approach, dedication in service performance and team work. We will continue to improve and consistently provide our customers with highest service support to improve customer satisfaction,” said Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) head of aftersales Michael Yao Tsu-Wei.

Edaran Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) sales and marketing director Christopher Tan added: “The award sets a new milestone for the company. The teams, especially aftersales, have consistently challenged and go beyond their best efforts to provide excellent services to our customers. I would like to thank the teams for their continuous support and hard work.”

Nissan centres continue operating, warranties active

All Nissan service centres are operating as usual in the Phase 1 and 2 of National Recovery Plan (NRP) period, except for those within the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) affected areas.

Services will be rendered via appointment only that can be made beforehand via DriveOn mobile app, www.tceas.com, Nissan Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800-88-3838 or contact directly to the operating service centre.

Customers are encouraged to select the nearest service centre to abide by the travelling regulations.

Existing warranties will remain valid even if the preventive maintenance service cannot be performed during Phase 1 and 2 of NRP period.

*Terms and conditions apply.